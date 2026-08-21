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Sunshine Pictures IPO: How to check you application status, odds of allotment, latest GMP & more

Sunshine Pictures IPO: How to check you application status, odds of allotment, latest GMP & more

Sunshine Pictures sold its shares in the price band of Rs 342-360 apiece, applied for a minimum of 41 shares and its multiples to raise Rs 282 crore between August 18-20.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 21, 2026 11:35 AM IST
Sunshine Pictures IPO: How to check you application status, odds of allotment, latest GMP & moreSunshine Pictures is a production company engaged in the business of originating, creating, developing, producing, marketing and distributing films, TV serials, and web series.

Sunshine Pictures is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Friday, August 21. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate either on Friday or latest over the weekend. The entertainment content maker saw a bumper response from the investors.

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The IPO of Sunshine Pictures was open for bidding between August 18 and August 20. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 342-360 per share with a lot size of 41 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 282 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 173 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 109 crore.

The issue was overall subscribed 105.81 times, attracting bids worth nearly Rs 20,900 crore via over 34.18 lakh applications. The quota for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed a whopping 123.52 times, while the allocation for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 197.04 times. The portion for retail investors was booked 56.60 times.

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Based on the bidding, here are the odds of allotment for IPO of Sunshine Pictures:

  • Big HNI category: 1 investor out of 40  investors will get 574 shares (Probability: 2.5 per cent)
  • Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 183 investors will get 574 shares (Probability: 0.55 per cent)
  • Retail category: 2 investor out of 91 investors will get 41 shares. (Probability: 2.2 per cent)

Incorporated in 2007, Sunshine Pictures is a production company engaged in the business of originating, creating, developing, producing, marketing and distributing films, TV serials, and web series. It is a technology-driven content creator specializing in innovative commercial films, covering script development, production, intellectual property creation, rights monetization and distribution.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Sunshine Pictures has crept higher following the strong bidding amid volatile market sentiments. Last heard, the company was commanding a GMP of Rs 80 apeice, suggesting a listing pop of 22-23 per cent for the investors. However, its GMP stood around Rs 73-77 during the bidding period for the issue.

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GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager of Sunshine Pictures IPO and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Credit of shares and/or initiation of refund shall be done on Monday, August 24. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Tuesday, August 25.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Sunshine Pictures IPO, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

  • Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  • Under the issue type, click Equity
  • Under the issue name, select Sunshine Pictures Limited in the dropbox
  • Write the application number
  • Add the PAN card ID
  • Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Similarly, one can also check the allotment status on NSE website also

  • Visit https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
  • Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.
  • Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘SUNSHINE’.
  • Put in your PAN No. and Application No.
  • Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed.

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Bigshare Services Limited (https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

  • Go to the web portal of Bigshare Services Private Limited
  • Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized
  • You shall be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.
  • Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2
  • For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately
  • Hit Search to know your allotment status.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 21, 2026 11:35 AM IST
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