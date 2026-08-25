Sunshine Pictures stock disappoints investors despite a positive listing; shares list at 10% premium

The IPO of Sunshine Pictures ran for subscription between August 18 and August 20. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 342-360 per share with a lot size of 41 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 282 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 173 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 109 crore.

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The issue was overall subscribed a solid 105.81 times, attracting bids worth nearly Rs 20,900 crore via over 34.18 lakh applications. The quota for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed a whopping 123.52 times, while the allocation for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 197.04 times. The portion for retail investors was booked 56.60 times.

Incorporated in 2007, Sunshine Pictures is a production company engaged in the business of originating, creating, developing, producing, marketing and distributing films, TV serials, and web series. It is a technology-driven content creator specializing in innovative commercial films, covering script development, production, intellectual property creation, rights monetization and distribution.

Brokerage firms mostly had a positive view on the issue but with a word of caution, suggesting it a for long-term risky bet. GYR Capital Advisors was the sole book running lead manager of Sunshine Pictures IPO and Bigshare Services served as the registrar of the issue.