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Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO opens on Aug 24; check price band, issue size, GMP and other key details

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO opens on Aug 24; check price band, issue size, GMP and other key details

Symbiotec Pharmalab announces its IPO opening on Augustv 24. Check key issue dates, lot size, financial performance, OFS breakdown, and company valuation.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 12:23 PM IST
Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO opens on Aug 24; check price band, issue size, GMP and other key detailsSymbiotec operates two API manufacturing facilities with a maximum chemical synthesis capacity of 584.67 metric tonnes and fermentation capacity of 300 kilolitres.

Symbiotec Pharmalab, a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company backed by Rosewood Investments and Motilal Oswal, has announced the price band for its initial public offering, which will open for subscription on August 24. The Madhya Pradesh-based company has fixed the price band at Rs 938-Rs 988 per equity share, with investors allowed to bid for a minimum of 15 shares and in multiples thereafter.

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At the upper end of the price band, the company is looking to raise Rs 1,757 crore through the IPO. The issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth up to Rs 1,607 crore by existing shareholders. The anchor investor portion will open on August 21, while the public issue will remain open until August 27.

Promoter Satwani Holdings, along with investors Rosewood Investments and India Business Excellence Fund - III, will participate in the offer for sale. Symbiotec Pharmalab is expected to command a post-issue market capitalisation of Rs 6,348.5 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Of the fresh issue proceeds, Rs 112.5 crore will be used towards partial repayment of debt, while the remaining amount will be utilised for general corporate purposes. Proceeds from the offer for sale will accrue to the selling shareholders.

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Symbiotec operates two API manufacturing facilities with a maximum chemical synthesis capacity of 584.67 metric tonnes and fermentation capacity of 300 kilolitres. The company claims a global leadership position in corticosteroid and steroidal-hormone active pharmaceutical ingredients, with a global volume market share of 36.2 per cent in corticosteroid APIs and 44.2 per cent in steroidal-hormone APIs.

The company competes with four listed Indian peers - Concord Biotech, Divi's Laboratories, Cohance Lifesciences and Laurus Labs. Promoters currently hold a 26.91 per cent stake in Symbiotec. Rosewood Investments, advised by InvAscent, is the company’s largest investor with a 37.19 per cent stake, followed by Motilal Oswal’s India Business Excellence Fund - III with a 24.47 per cent holding.

On the financial front, Symbiotec reported a profit of Rs 29.9 crore on revenue of Rs 203.1 crore for the quarter ended June 2025. For FY25, the company reported a profit of Rs 96.8 crore, down 3.3 per cent from Rs 100 crore in the previous financial year, while revenue rose 5 per cent to Rs 751.6 crore from Rs 716.2 crore.

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JM Financial, Avendus Capital, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) have been appointed as merchant bankers for the IPO, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 19, 2026 12:23 PM IST
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