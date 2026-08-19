Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO opens on Aug 24; check price band, issue size, GMP and other key details

Promoter Satwani Holdings, along with investors Rosewood Investments and India Business Excellence Fund - III, will participate in the offer for sale. Symbiotec Pharmalab is expected to command a post-issue market capitalisation of Rs 6,348.5 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Of the fresh issue proceeds, Rs 112.5 crore will be used towards partial repayment of debt, while the remaining amount will be utilised for general corporate purposes. Proceeds from the offer for sale will accrue to the selling shareholders.

Advertisement

Symbiotec operates two API manufacturing facilities with a maximum chemical synthesis capacity of 584.67 metric tonnes and fermentation capacity of 300 kilolitres. The company claims a global leadership position in corticosteroid and steroidal-hormone active pharmaceutical ingredients, with a global volume market share of 36.2 per cent in corticosteroid APIs and 44.2 per cent in steroidal-hormone APIs.

The company competes with four listed Indian peers - Concord Biotech, Divi's Laboratories, Cohance Lifesciences and Laurus Labs. Promoters currently hold a 26.91 per cent stake in Symbiotec. Rosewood Investments, advised by InvAscent, is the company’s largest investor with a 37.19 per cent stake, followed by Motilal Oswal’s India Business Excellence Fund - III with a 24.47 per cent holding.

On the financial front, Symbiotec reported a profit of Rs 29.9 crore on revenue of Rs 203.1 crore for the quarter ended June 2025. For FY25, the company reported a profit of Rs 96.8 crore, down 3.3 per cent from Rs 100 crore in the previous financial year, while revenue rose 5 per cent to Rs 751.6 crore from Rs 716.2 crore.

Advertisement

JM Financial, Avendus Capital, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) have been appointed as merchant bankers for the IPO, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.