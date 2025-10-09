Tata Capital IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP, listing date & more

Tata Capital is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Thursday, October 09. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate either on Thursday or latest by Friday, October 10. The Tata Group's NBFC, which launched biggest IPO of 2025, saw a mixed response from the investors during the bidding process.

The IPO of Tata Capital was open for subscription between October 06-08. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 310-326 per share with a lot size of 46 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 15,511.87 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of 21,00,00,00 equity shares and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 8,665.87 crore.

The mega-issue was overall subscribed only 1.95 times, fetching a little more than 23.61 lakh applications, attracting bids for Rs 21,230 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 3.42 times, while employees' quota was booked 2.92 times. The allocations for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors were subscribed 1.98 times and 1.1 times, respectively.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Tata Capital has seen a sharp correction amid volatile market sentiments, muted bidding and series of subdued listing lately. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 3-4 in the unofficial market, suggesting a flat listing for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 8-10 on the first day of the bidding.

Mumbai-based Tata Capital is subsidiary of Tata Sons and operates as a NBFC in India, offering a wide range of financial products and services to retail, corporate, and institutional customers. It has an extensive PAN-India distribution network comprising 1,516 branches spanning 1,109 locations across 27 states and UTs as of June 30, 2025.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, BNP Paribas, HDFC Bank and Citigroup Global Markets are the book running lead managers of Tata Capital IPO and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Refund initiations and credit of shares is likely to be done by Friday, October 10 or over the weekend. Shares of Tata Capital shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on October 13, Monday.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Tata Capital, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Tata Capital Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of MUFG Intime India (https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

1) Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.