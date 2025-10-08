Two mainboard IPOs- Tata Capital and LG Electronics India- are available for investors for bidding. However, opening and closing dates for both are different, with the former one closing today. These two issues are looking to cumulatively raise more than Rs 27,100 crore via their primary offerings.



Tata Capital IPO

Tata Capital, which kicked-off for bidding on Monday October 6, closes for bidding today, that is, Wednesday, October 08. The issue has been subscribed 1.78 times as of 3.15 pm on day 3. Retail portion was booked 1.03 times, while the HNI portion was subscribed 1.83 times. Quota for retail bidders was booked 3.05 times as of the same time.

Tata Capital is selling its shares in the range of Rs 310-326 apiece with a lot size of 46 equity shares. It is looking to raise a total of Rs 15,000 crore, which includes a fresh share sale of 21 crore equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 26,58,24,280 shares. Tata Capital IPO's grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 5-7, indicating a listing pop of 2-3 per cent for the investors.

Tata Capital has an extensive pan-India distribution network comprising 1,516 branches across 27 States and Union Territories, as at June 30, 2025. Its branch network has grown at a CAGR of 58.3% from March 31, 2023, to June 30, 2025. Tata Capital's branch network is supported by 30,000 DSAs, 400 OEMs, 8,000 dealers and over 60 digital partners, said LKP Securities.

"The company has a well-diversified liability base supported by a credit rating of AAA from CRISIL, ICRA, CARE and India Ratings. As per the CRISIL report, this is the highest possible credit rating that can be assigned to any NBFC in India," added with a 'subscribe' rating.

"We assign a ‘subscribe’ rating to this IPO as it is a flagship financial services company of the Tata group and it is the third largest diversified NBFC in India, with the most comprehensive lending product suite, " said Marwadi Financial Services. "Also, it is available at a reasonable valuation as compared to its peers," it said.



LG Electronics India IPO

LG Electronics India, whose IPO kicked-off for bidding on Tuesday, October 07, is having its day two of bidding. The issue saw an overall subscription of 2.77 as of the given time. Retail portion was booked 1.75 times, while the HNI portion was subscribed 6.59 times. Quota for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 1.69 times as of the same time.

LG Electronics India is offering its shares in the range of Rs 1,080-1,140 apiece with a lot size of 13 equity shares, to raise a total of Rs 11,607 crore. The issue is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 10,18,15,859. The offer will close for subscription on Thursday, October 09. LG Electronics India's GMP moved to Rs 300 on day 2, suggesting a 25-26 per cent listing pop for the bidders.

Tata Capital's strong brand equity, technological capabilities and robust governance position it well for future growth. It new capacity expansion, strong ROE, and better margin profile make it financially strong, efficient, and ready for long -term success, said Geojit Investments with a 'subscribe' for long-term rating.

LG Electronics has a leading market share in home appliances and consumer electronics market in India. It, along with market leadership, boasts strong parent backing, a large distribution network, a strong brand image, largest manufacturing facilities and healthy fundamental profile, said Sharekhan.

"Considering the company’s diversified portfolio, largest distribution network, strong brand image and global parent support, we see the issue is fairly valued at 35 times FY25EPS and assign a 'subscribe rating for the issue," it added.