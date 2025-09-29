Tata Capital's Rs 15,512 crore IPO opens on Oct 8: Check price band, key dates, latest GMP

Tata Capital IPO: Leading non-banking financial company (NBFC) Tata Capital is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on October 6 and the issue will close for subscription on Wednesday, October 8. The Tata Group firm has set its price band in the range of Rs 310-326 apiece for which bids can be made for a minimum of 46 equity shares and its multiples thereafter.

The IPO of Tata Capital includes a fresh share sale of 21,00,00,000 equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 26,58,24,280 equity shares by Tata Sons and International Financial Corporation (IFC). At the upper end of the price band, Tata Capital is looking to raise a total of Rs 15,511.87 crore via its primary offering.

The net proceeds from the issue of Tata Capital shall be utilized towards augmentation of its tier-I capital base to meet the company's future capital requirements including onward lending and general corporate purposes. Anchor book details are likely to be announced on Friday, October 03.

Leaving some value for the potential investors, Tata Capital has announced a price band at a discount of nearly 5 per cent over its recent right issue price. Tata Capital has raised Rs 1,751.85 crore in June-July 2025 via rights issue by offering 5,10,74,292 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 343 apiece.

Mumbai-based Tata Capital is a diversified financial services company and a subsidiary of Tata Sons. It operates as a NBFC in India, offering a wide range of financial products and services to retail, corporate, and institutional customers. It has an extensive PAN-India distribution network comprising 1,516 branches spanning 1,109 locations across 27 states and UTs as of June 30, 2025.

For the three-months ended on June 30, 2025, Tata Capital reported a net profit of Rs 1,040.93 crore with a revenue of Rs 7,691.65 crore. The company clocked a net profit of Rs 3,655.02 crore with a revenue of Rs 28,369.87 crore for the financial year 2024-25. The company shall command a market capitalization of Rs 1.38 lakh crore on a post issue basis.

Tata Capital has reserved 12 lakh shares for its eligible employees. Of the net issue, 50 per cent shares will be reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 35 per cent shares for retail investors of the issue. Last heard, Tata Capital was commanding a market capitalization of Rs 28-30 apiece, suggesting nearly 10 per cent gains.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, BNP Paribas, HDFC Bank and Citigroup Global Markets India are the book running lead managers and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on October 13, Monday and allotment will be announced on October 9, Thursday.