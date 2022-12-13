scorecardresearch
News
MARKETS
IPO Corner
Tata Motors shares rise as Tata group firm mulls divesting stake in Tata Technologies via IPO

Feedback

Tata Motors shares rise as Tata group firm mulls divesting stake in Tata Technologies via IPO

Tata Technologies IPO would be subject to market conditions, applicable approvals, regulatory clearances, including observations from the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and certain other considerations, Tata Motors added

Tata Motors will make further announcements of all material developments relating to IPO, as and when required, as per SEBI LODR Regulations and other applicable laws Tata Motors will make further announcements of all material developments relating to IPO, as and when required, as per SEBI LODR Regulations and other applicable laws

Shares of Tata Motors advanced 2 per cent in Tuesday's trade after the company said its board will explore the possibility of divesting stake in arm Tata Technologies via IPO route.

Published on: Dec 13, 2022, 9:41 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 13, 2022, 9:39 AM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS