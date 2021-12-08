Tega Industries IPO share allotment today: How to check status, GMP and other details

The allotment of shares for Tega Industries initial public offer (IPO) is set to be finalised on Wednesday. The IPO held from December 1 to December 3 received a stellar response to its IPO. The share sale was subscribed 219.04 times on the last day.

The issue received bids for 209.58 crore equity shares against an offer size of 95.68 lakh shares.

The portion for qualified institutional buyers saw the highest ever subscription of 215.45 times at least in a decade. Non-institutional investors placed bids for 666.19 times the portion set aside for them. Retail investors submitted bids for 29.44 times their reserved portion.

The shares of the firm are trading at a grey market premium of Rs 320 or 70 percent at the upper price band of the issue.

Shares were offered in a price band of Rs 443 to Rs 453. The firm will make its debut on BSE and NSE on December 13. The company collected Rs 619 crore from the public issue that was entirely an offer-for-sale. Hence, the company will not get any money from the offer.

On November 30, the manufacturer of consumables for the mining industry raised Rs 186 crore from anchor investors. BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Goldman Sachs Funds, Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc, Kuber India Fund, SBI Mutual Fund (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, HDFC MF, Axis MF, Tata MF and Aditya Birla Sun Life MF were among the anchor investors.

The initial public offering (IPO) was purely an offer for sale (OFS) of 1,36,69,478 equity shares by promoters and an existing shareholder.

As a part of the OFS, promoters Madan Mohan Mohanka and Manish Mohanka will offload 33.14 lakh and 6.63 lakh equity shares, respectively.

The lot size of the IPO was 33 shares for which one will have to spend Rs 14,949. A retail-individual investor could apply for up to 13 lots or 429 shares by spending Rs 1,94,337.

The objective of the offer is to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges.

Kolkata-based Tega Industries offers comprehensive solutions to marquee global clients in the mineral beneficiation, mining and bulk solids handling industry, through its wide product portfolio.

Here's how to check your share allotment status. Investors can visit the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website or the IPO registrar's website.

Registrar website

Registrar of the share sale is Link Intime.

1. Go to the online portal of Link Intime

2. Click on the drop-down menu and select the company name Tega Industries in the drop-down menu of the investor's centre section.

3. Enter your Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) or application number or Client ID.

4. After entering the given captcha code, investors can click on the submit button and view their allotment status.

Stock exchange website

1.Visit the official BSE website.

2. On the BSE homepage, click on 'Equity'. A dropdown menu will appear. Select 'Tega Industries'.

3. Enter your application and PAN number.

4. After entering the details, click on 'Search'.

5. After clicking on the 'Search' button, details of the number of shares subscribed and the number of shares allotted to you will be displayed.