Here's how the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Gaja Alternative Asset Management:

1. On the website of Registrar:

Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies

Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

Hit submit.



2. On the website of NSE

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Visit NSE's IPO allotment page

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘TEMPSENS’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed



3. On the website of BSE

Visit BSE's IPO allotment page

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select Tempsens Instruments (India) Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



To recall, the IPO of Tempsens Instruments (India) was sold in the price band of Rs 285-300 apiece between August 20-24. The company sold the issue with a lot size or 50 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 650 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscription of 184.07 times, fetching nearly 75.2 lakh applications and bids worth Rs 83,900 crore.

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On an individual basis, the portions reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) were subscribed a whopping 314.44 times and 302.88 times, respectively. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 60.69 times, while employee portion was booked more than 124.95 times during the three-day subscription period.

Following the strong subscription, the grey market premium (GMP) has seen a mild correction, despite stellar bidding interest. Last heard, Tempsens Instruments IPO was commanding a GMP of Rs 300-310 apiece, suggesting an upside potential of around 100-104 per cent for the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 320 on the last day of the bidding.

JM Financial Ltd and ICICI Securities are the book running lead managers for the Tempsens Instruments (India) IPO and Kfin Technologies Ltd has been appointed as the registrar of the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed by Thursday, August 27. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Friday, August 28.