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Tempsens IPO: GMP hints multibagger listing; allotment odds below 2%; ways to application status

Tempsens IPO: GMP hints multibagger listing; allotment odds below 2%; ways to application status

Tempsens Instruments (India) IPO allotment status: Check allotment odds, how to verify your share status on Kfin Technologies, NSE and BSE, GMP and listing date.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 9:18 AM IST
Tempsens IPO: GMP hints multibagger listing; allotment odds below 2%; ways to application statusThe Rs 650-crore IPO of Tempsens Instruments (India) was sold in the price band of Rs 285-300 apiece between August 20-24.

Tempsens Instruments (India), whose IPO witnessed bumper demand, is set to finalize the basis of allotment of its equity shares on Tuesday, August 25. The investors getting the allotment of shares may check the status of their applications on the websites of the registrar, NSE or BSE. However, those who shall not get the allotment will see their mandate revoked by the same day.

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Based on the bidding, here are the allotment odds for the Tempsens Instruments (India) IPO:

  • Big HNI category (bNII): 2 investor out of 131 investors will get 700 shares (Probability: 1.52 per cent)
  • Small HNI category(sNII): 1 investor out of 258 investors will get 700 shares (Probability: 0.39 per cent)
  • Retail category: 1 investor out of 46 investors will get 50 shares (Probability: 2.17 per cent)

Here's how the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Gaja Alternative Asset Management:

1. On the website of Registrar:

  • Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies
  • Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized
  • You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID
  • In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA
  • Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2
  • For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately
  • Hit submit.


2. On the website of NSE

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  • Visit NSE's IPO allotment page
  • Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.
  • Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘TEMPSENS’.
  • Put in your PAN No. and Application No.
  • Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed
     

3. On the website of BSE

  • Visit BSE's IPO allotment page
  • Under the issue type, click Equity
  • Under the issue name, select Tempsens Instruments (India) Limited in the dropbox
  • Write the application number
  • Add the PAN card ID
  • Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button


To recall, the IPO of Tempsens Instruments (India) was sold in the price band of Rs 285-300 apiece between August 20-24. The company sold the issue with a lot size or 50 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 650 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscription of 184.07 times, fetching nearly 75.2 lakh applications and bids worth Rs 83,900 crore.

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On an individual basis, the portions reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) were subscribed a whopping 314.44 times and 302.88 times, respectively. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 60.69 times, while employee portion was booked more than 124.95 times during the three-day subscription period.

Following the strong subscription, the grey market premium (GMP) has seen a mild correction, despite stellar bidding interest. Last heard, Tempsens Instruments IPO was commanding a GMP of Rs 300-310 apiece, suggesting an upside potential of around 100-104 per cent for the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 320 on the last day of the bidding.

JM Financial Ltd and ICICI Securities are the book running lead managers for the Tempsens Instruments (India) IPO and Kfin Technologies Ltd has been appointed as the registrar of the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed by Thursday, August 27. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Friday, August 28.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 25, 2026 9:13 AM IST
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