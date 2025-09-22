TruAlt Bioenergy IPO to open on September 25: Check price band, issue size & more

TruAlt Bioenergy's initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription on Thursday, 25 September, and closes on Monday, 29 September. The price band is set between Rs 472 and Rs 496 per equity share of face value Rs 10. Investors can apply for a minimum lot of 30 shares. The company aims to raise Rs 750 crore via fresh issue, while promoters Dhraksayani Sangamesh Nirani and Sangamesh Rudrappa Nirani will offload 18 lakh shares through an offer-for-sale (OFS). The IPO will be listed on both BSE and NSE, with allotment expected on Tuesday, 30 September and listing on Friday, 3 October.

The IPO has reserved not more than 50% of shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional investors (NII), and at least 35% for retail individual investors (RII). Anchor investor allocation is scheduled for Wednesday, 24 September, ahead of the opening date.

TruAlt Bioenergy, headquartered in Bangalore, operates with an ethanol production capacity of 2,000 kilo litres per day (KLPD). The fresh issue proceeds are intended to fund multi-feedstock operations at unit 4 (300 KLPD), enabling the use of grains as an additional raw material. Rs 150.68 crore will go towards this expansion, Rs 425 crore will be allocated for working capital, and the remainder will be used for general corporate purposes.

DAM Capital Advisors and SBI Capital Markets are the lead managers, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the issue registrar. The price band reflects the company's valuation, with a floor price 47.20 times and a cap price 49.60 times the face value of the shares.

The basis of allotment is set for Tuesday, 30 September. Refunds to unsuccessful applicants will begin on Wednesday, 1 October, with shares credited to successful bidders' demat accounts on the same day. Trading is expected to commence from 3 October on the BSE and NSE.

TruAlt Bioenergy is among India's prominent biofuels producers, aiming to use IPO proceeds to enhance raw material flexibility and strengthen working capital. The company's expansion aligns with the growing focus on ethanol blending and alternative fuels in the Indian energy sector.