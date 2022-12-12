scorecardresearch
Uniparts India likely to see single-digit listing gain, suggests grey market premium

Uniparts India likely to see single-digit listing gain, suggests grey market premium

Uniparts India IPO was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 51 over the issue price of Rs 577, hinting at a 9 per cent listing pop later at 10 am

Uniparts India, whose Rs 835.61 crore IPO ran from November 30 to December 12, is likely to see a decent market debut on Monday, grey market trends suggest. The IPO was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 51 over the issue price of Rs 577, hinting at a 9 per cent listing pop later at 10 am.

Published on: Dec 12, 2022, 8:21 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 12, 2022, 8:17 AM IST
