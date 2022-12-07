Uniparts India share allotment today: Here’s how to check status, listing date and more

Shares of Uniparts India will be allotted to eligible bidders today. The IPO was open from November 30 to December 2. Uniparts India is a supplier of systems and components for the off-highway market in the agriculture and construction, forestry and mining and aftermarket sectors.

The share sale of the firm was subscribed 25.32 times with strong demand from qualified institutional buyers on the final day.

The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 67.14 times. The quota for non-institutional investors received 17.86 times subscription and the portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was booked 4.61 times.

The initial share sale was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 14,481,942 equity shares by promoter group entities and existing investors.

Shares of Uniparts India will be listed on NSE and BSE on December 12. Those who have bid for the IPO can check their allotment status online.

The allotment status will be declared on the official website of the registrar and on the BSE website. Link Intime India is the official registrar of the Uniparts India IPO.

Axis Bank Limited, DAM Capital Advisors Ltd, JM Financial Limited were the lead managers to the issue.

Here's how to check your share allotment status. Investors can visit the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website or the IPO registrar's website.

Registrar website

Registrar of the share sale is Link Intime.

1. Go to the online portal of Link Intime

2. Click on the drop-down menu and select the company name Uniparts India in the drop-down menu of the investor's centre section.

3. Enter your Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) or application number or Client ID.

4. After entering the given captcha code, investors can click on the submit button and view their allotment status.

Stock exchange website

1. Visit the official BSE website.

2. On the BSE homepage, click on 'Equity'. A dropdown menu will appear. Select ' Uniparts India'.

3. Enter your application and PAN number.

4. After entering the details, click on 'Search'.

5. After clicking on the 'Search' button, details of the number of shares subscribed and the number of shares allotted to you will be displayed.

Uniparts India is a manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions. The company is one of the leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market in the agriculture and construction, forestry and mining ("CFM") and aftermarket sectors with presence across over 25 countries.