IPO action next week: Leela Hotels, Aegis Vopak, Scoda Tubes, Prostarm shares to make market debut

Investors on Dalal Street are likely to adopt a cautious approach next week as 10 companies are slated for listing on the exchanges. This group includes four mainboard offerings and six from the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sector. Notably, one SME's initial public offering (IPO) will be opening for subscription, though there won't be any new listings in the mainboard segment, as indicated by the NSE schedule.

In the mainboard category, shares of Schloss Bangalore (Leela Hotels), Aegis Vopak Terminals, Prostarm Info Systems, and Scoda Tubes are set to make their market debut next week. Leela Hotels and Aegis Vopak Terminals are expected to list on Monday, June 2, 2025, while Prostarm Info Systems will follow on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. The basis of allotment for Scoda Tubes shares is anticipated to be finalized on June 2, with a listing on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

According to the latest NSE data, the IPOs of Schloss Bangalore, Aegis Vopak Terminals, and Prostarm Info Systems saw impressive subscription rates of 4.5 times, 2.09 times, and 9.2 times, respectively.

On the SME front, activity will remain strong with six companies—Blue Water Logistics, Nikita Papers, Astonea Labs, NR Vandana Tex Industries, Neptune Petrochemicals, and 3B Films—scheduled for listing. The IPO of Ganga Bath Fittings will also open for subscription from June 4 to June 6, 2025.

Shares of Blue Water Logistics, Nikita Papers, and Astonea Labs are due to be listed on June 3, 2025. For NR Vandana Tex Industries, the basis of allotment is expected to be finalized on June 2, with trading set to commence on June 4, 2025. Likewise, shares of Neptune Petrochemicals are also anticipated to list on the NSE on June 4, following the allotment process on June 2.

The basis of allotment for 3B Films is also projected to be finalized on June 2, with shares listing on the BSE SME platform on Friday, June 6, 2025. Additionally, Ganga Bath Fittings aims to raise ?32.65 crore through a fresh issue of 6.67 million equity shares, with a price band set between ?46 and ?49 per share during its subscription period from June 4 to June 6, 2025.