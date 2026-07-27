July has been a busy month for primary market investors, with more than a dozen IPOs looking to raise more than Rs 33,500 crore through their maiden public offerings. This includes the Cube Highway InvIT and upcoming IPOs such as Manipal Health, Juniper Green Energy and MV Electrosystems, which are yet to open in the remaining days of the month.

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Interestingly, August is also set to be a busy month for investors, with a number of companies likely to hit Dalal Street with their primary offerings. Players such as Zepto, Truhome Finance, Shiprocket, Leap India and others are expected to raise nearly Rs 25,000 crore from investors in the eighth month of 2026. However, these issues are expected to comprise a mix of fresh equity issuance and offer-for-sale (OFS).

Also Read: Ahead of mega Rs 9,275-crore IPO, Manipal plans 3,000 new beds, eyes expansion

The IPO market continues to gain momentum despite muted sentiment in the broader markets amid geopolitical uncertainties. According to market experts, this reflects strong issuer confidence and has lifted investor sentiment. They also believe that the robust performance of recently listed IPOs has strengthened investor confidence and sustained healthy demand.

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Coupled with a better-than-expected Q1FY27 earnings season, during which several companies reported earnings in line with or above expectations, the improving macroeconomic environment has provided an ideal window for companies to access the capital markets, said Ratiraj Tibrewal, CEO at Choice Capital, commenting on the Rs 25,000 crore IPO pipeline expected in August.

Also Read: Blinkit vs Instamart vs Zepto, how the quick commerce rivals compare

"Domestic factors continue to outweigh external uncertainties," he added. "The quality of companies entering the market has improved, with many upcoming issuers being established businesses backed by scalable business models and well-defined capital allocation plans focused on expansion, capacity creation, debt reduction and technology investments."

E-commerce player Zepto is looking to raise Rs 10,000-11,000 crore through its IPO, including a fresh issue of Rs 8,010 crore, while Truhome Finance (formerly Shriram Housing Finance) is planning a Rs 3,000 crore IPO comprising an equal mix of fresh issue and OFS. Logistics solutions provider Shiprocket may raise more than Rs 2,350 crore through its IPO, while OYO parent PRISM is expected to raise around Rs 6,650 crore.

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India's largest institutionalised and independent education platform, Elevate Campuses, is looking to raise Rs 2,550 crore through its IPO in August 2026, while security and surveillance solutions provider Innovatiview India is eyeing a pure Rs 2,000 crore offer-for-sale issue.

Also Read: Manipal Health Enterprises IPO opens on July 29; check price band, issue size & more

Other companies, including Milky Mist, Parijat Industries, Priority Jewels, Dhoot Transmission, ARCIL, Addree Industries, Leap Finance, Gaja Alternative Asset Management and Learnfluence Education, may also choose August for their stock market debut. However, investors should note that no IPOs have been officially announced for August 2026.



SME IPOs

July also saw nearly 18 SME IPOs looking to raise Rs 300-350 crore from investors. The SME IPO market has become far more balanced in 2026, and the pipeline continues to remain healthy as the broader markets are showing signs of recovery. However, market experts advise investors to remain selective.

Investor behaviour towards SME IPOs has changed considerably. A couple of years ago, almost every SME issue was rewarded by the market irrespective of fundamentals. Today, investors are spending more time evaluating business quality, professional management, earnings visibility and valuations before committing capital, said Akshay Dawra, Fund Manager at Chanakya Opportunities Fund II.

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"A growing market does not eliminate the risk of overvaluation or weak execution. Capital will increasingly flow towards companies that can consistently deliver earnings growth, maintain good governance and allocate capital efficiently. In this phase of the SME market, stock selection will matter much more than simply participating in every IPO," he added.