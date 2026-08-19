Upstox IPO: Tiger Global-backed brokerage begins talks with bankers for $400 million issue

Upstox, one of India’s largest online trading platforms, has begun discussions with investment banks for a potential initial public offering, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The Tiger Global Management-backed stock brokerage has held preliminary talks with bankers and is expected to appoint advisers soon, the people said.
The proposed offering could raise about $400 million and is expected to include a mix of fresh shares and a sale by existing investors, according to the report. However, the discussions are still at an early stage, and details including the size and timing of the IPO could change, the people said. A representative for Upstox did not respond to requests for comment.