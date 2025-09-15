Urban Company IPO: Check application status, allotment odds, latest GMP & listing date

Urban Company is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Monday, September 15. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Tuesday, September 16. The new age market player saw a solid response from the investors.

The IPO of Urban Company was open for bidding between September 10 and September 12. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 98-103 per share with a lot size of 145 shares. It raised a total of Rs 1,900 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 472 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 1,428 crore.

The issue was overall subscribed a solid 103.63 times, fetching over 44.92 lakh applications, attracting bids for Rs 1.14 lakh crore. The IPO of Urban Company became the seventh most subscribed issue in terms of number of applications leaving recently listed HDB Financial Services behind.

The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed a bumper 140.20 times. The allocation for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked a whopping 74.04 times. The portion for retail investors and employees were subscribed 39.25 times and 36.79 times, respectively.



Here is the tentative odds allotment matrix in Urban Company IPO for the investors:

Big HNI category: 1 investors out of 17 investors will get 2,030 shares (Probability: 5.88 per cent)

Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 57 investors will get 2,030 shares (Probability: 1.75 per cent)

Retail category: 2 investors out of 61 investors will get 145 shares. (Probability: 3.28 per cent)



The grey market premium (GMP) of Urban Company has inched higher thanks to strong bidding and rebound in the market sentiments. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 64-65 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing of up to 63 per cent to the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 25-35, when the issue was running for bidding.

Incorporated in December 2014, Gurugram-based Urban Company is a technology-driven, full-stack online marketplace offering home and beauty services. It has presence across 51 cities across India, United Arab Emirates and Singapore, excluding cities served by the company's Kingdom of Saudi Arabia joint venture, as of June 30, 2025.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JM Financial, Morgan Stanley India Company and Goldman Sachs (India) Securities are the book running lead managers for Urban Company IPO, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on September 17, Wednesday.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Urban Comapny, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Urban Company Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of MUFG Intime India (https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

1) Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.