Urban Company IPO to launch this week; check price band, latest GMP, key dates & reviews

This is going to be a busy week for primary market investors as three-main board issues are set to hit Dalal Street on the same day, raising a total of Rs 2,444 crore via IPO route. One of them is Urban Company, a technology-driven, full-stack online marketplace offering home and beauty services. Here are the all details about Urban Company IPO:



Q. When is the Urban Company IPO opening?

Ans: The Urban Company IPO is opening on Wednesday, September 10. The issue will close for bidding Friday, September 12. Anchor book details will be announced on Tuesday, September 09.



Q. What is the price band for Urban Company IPO?

Ans: Urban Company IPO has fixed its price band between Rs 98-103 apiece to raise a total of Rs 1,900 crore via its primary stake sale, which include a fresh share sale Rs 472 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 1,428 crore.



Q. What is the lot size for Urban Company IPO?

Ans: Urban Company IPO has a lot size of 145 equity shares. At the upper end of its price band, each lot of Urban Company will cost Rs 14,935. Retail investors can apply for a minimum of one lot or 145 equity shares and maximum of 13 lots or 1,885 equity shares worth Rs 1,94,155. HNI investors need to apply for a minimum of 2,030 equity shares worth Rs 2,09,090.



Q. What is the GMP for Urban Company IPO?

Ans: Urban Company IPO is currently commanding a grey market premium of Rs 28-30 per share, suggesting a 27-29 per cent upside for the investors over the upper cent of the price band. Its GMP has been rising since the announcement of the issue. Its GMP was around Rs 18-20 last week.



Q. How can I apply for Urban Company IPO?

Ans: An investor can apply for the Urban Company IPO through his demat account. The IPO will kick-off at 10 am on Wednesday, September 10 and one should make their bids and block their funds via ASBA method by 5 pm on Friday, September 12. Duplication, invalid bids and no mandate may lead to cancellation of their bids.



Q. What are the key dates for Urban Company IPO?

Ans: Besides the anchor book and issue opening-closing date, the basis for allotment for Urban Company IPO will be finalized on Monday, September 15. Shares, if allotted shall be credited in the demat accounts on Tuesday, September 16. Refunds shall also be initiated on the same day. Shares of the company shall be listed at the bourses on Wednesday, September 17.



Q. What brokerage firms are saying on Urban Company IPO?

Ans: Two brokerage firms have launched their reports on the IPO of Urban Company. Arihant Capital said that Urban Company looks set to grow steadily as more people turn to trusted, convenient home services. With rising demand for organized services in urban India and abroad, the company has a long runway for expansion, it said with 'subscribe for listing gains' rating.

SBI Securities also has a 'subscribe' rating on the issue which expects it to turn Ebitda positive this year. "Net transaction value (NTV)/revenue for the company has grown at a CAGR of 25.5 per cent/34.1 per cent over FY 23-25. Profitability is on an improving trend and is expected to breakeven at the EBITDA level in FY26E," the brokerage firm said.