Urban Company IPO to open on Sept 10; check price band, issue size, latest GMP & more

Urban Company, the renowned mobile app-based platform for beauty and home services, is launching its initial public offering (IPO) on September 10, 2025. The company aims to raise Rs 1,900 crore through the IPO, which includes a fresh issue of 45.8 million shares worth Rs 472 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 138.6 million shares valued at Rs 1,428 crore.

Selling shareholders include Accel India IV (Mauritius), Bessemer India Capital Holdings II, Elevation Capital V, Internet Fund V, and VYC11. The price band is set between Rs 98 and Rs 103 per equity share, with a minimum lot size of 145 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,935 from retail investors.

Urban Company plans to allocate Rs 190 crore from the fresh issue proceeds for new technology and cloud infrastructure. Additionally, Rs 75 crore is earmarked for lease payments, and Rs 90 crore for marketing activities. The remaining funds are for general corporate purposes. Urban Company, originally Urbanclap Technologies, has been operational since December 2014, with a presence in 51 cities across India, the UAE, and Singapore.

The platform offers services such as cleaning, pest control, skincare, massage, appliance repair, handyman services, on-demand home help, painting, and wall décor. It has also entered the home solutions market with water purifiers and electronic door locks under the brand 'Native'. As of June 30, 2025, the platform hosted an average of 54,347 active monthly service professionals.

Financially, Urban Company reported revenue of Rs 367.26 crore for the three-month period ending June 30, 2025, with a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 6.93 crore. For the full financial year 2024-25, revenue was Rs 1,144.46 crore, a 38% increase from Rs 828 crore in the previous year. The PAT was Rs 239.76 crore in FY25, a turnaround from a loss of Rs 92.77 crore in FY24.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers. MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue. The shares will be listed on both BSE and NSE on September 17, 2025.

The IPO arrives amid rapid growth in the services sector, driven by consumer demand for digital platforms offering convenience. The company's investments in technology and infrastructure are designed to enhance service capabilities and market reach. Last heard, it was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 10 apeice.