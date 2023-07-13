Utkarsh SFB IPO subscribed 9.83 times on day 2 so far, retail portion booked over 26x

The Rs 500-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (SFB) continued to witness a strong demand from the investors on the second day of the bidding. The issue, which had sailed through in just two hours of bidding, was subscribed 4.73 times on the first day of bidding.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is selling its shares in the range of Rs 23-25 apiece during the three-day bidding process, which concludes on Friday, July 14. The issue is entirely a fresh sale of 20 crore equity shares and investors can make a bid of a minimum of 600 equity shares and its multiples thereafter.



According to the data from the BSE, the investors made bids for 1,18,53,54,600 equity shares, or 9.83 times compared to the 12,05,43,477, equity shares offered for the subscription by 12.45 pm on Thursday, July 12, 2023.



The quota for retail investors was booked 26.29 times, whereas the allocation for non-institutional bidders (NIIs) fetched 15.85 times bids. The portion for employees was subscribed 6.53 per cent, while qualified institutional bidders' allocation was subscribed 1.45 times



Incorporated in 2016, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is a small finance bank in India, which recorded the second fastest AUM growth in the years financial year 2018-19 and financial year 2021-2022. The private lender has an asset under management (AUM) of more than 6,000 crore.



Varanasi-headquartered Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has operations across 26 states and Union Territories with 830 banking outlets and 15,424 employees as of March 31, 2023. It had a 3.59 million customer base majorly located in rural and semi-urban areas primarily in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.



Majority of the brokerage firms are positive on the issue and suggest subscribing to it on a long-term basis, citing its attractive pricing, strong balance sheet and sound business fundamentals. However, a select analyst has flagged geographical concentration as the key threat to its business.



The company has displayed exceptional performance in FY23 and stands strong among its competitors with the highest liquidity coverage ratio and second lowest net NPA in FY23. Going forward the company plans to expand its operations in the newer western and southern regions of the country, said Arihant Capital Markets with a 'subscribe for Long term' rating.



There is huge demand for loans for micro businesses among such under penetrated and largely populated states like UP and Bihar. It is available at P/BVPS of 1.12 times , which is lower as compared to peer competitors; however, performance of net interest margin in future as it could see pressure due to increase in cost of funds, said Canara Bank Securities with a 'subscribe' tag.



A day ahead of its IPO, Utkarsh SFB allocated 8.91 crore equity shares to 20 anchor investors at an issue price of Rs 25 apiece to garner Rs 222.75 crore. SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Kotak Mahindra Trustee, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Goldman Sachs, SBI Life Insurance, Edelweiss Trusteeship, Founders Collective Fund and AG Dynamics Funds participated in the anchor book.



"At the higher price band, Utkarsh SFB issue is priced at P/ABV of 1.1 times on post issue adjusted book value which is available at discount of peer’s average P/ABV of 1.8 times. Given the strong growth prospect and expectation of stable credit cost trajectory, we assign ‘subscribe’ rating to the issue," said Choice Broking.



ICICI Securities and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book running lead managers to the issue, while Kfin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar to the issue. Shares of the lender will be listed on both BSE and NSE with July 24 (Monday) as the tentative date of listing.





(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Business Today)

