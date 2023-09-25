Vaibhav Jewellers IPO booked 28% so far; retail portion crosses halfway mark

The Rs 270.20 crore IPO of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers continued to witness a muted response during the second day of the bidding process. The issue, which had opened for subscription for bidding on Friday, September 22, was booked only 14 per cent on the first day,

Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers is offering its shares in the range of Rs 204-215 apiece and with a lot size of 69 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. Of the 270.20 crore issue, Rs 210 crore is fresh equity shares, while remaining 60.20 crore shall be raised by offer-for sale (OFS) of up to 28 lakh equity shares.



According to the data, the investors made bids for 25,31,886 equity shares, or 28 per cent, compared to the 91,20,664 equity shares offered for the subscription by 12.30 pm on Monday, September 25. The bidding for the issue will conclude on Tuesday, September 26.



The allocation for retail investors was booked at 50 per cent, while the portion for non-institutional investors saw a subscription of 15 per cent. However, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was yet to attract any bids as of the same time.



Incorporated in 2003, Vaibhav Jewellers is a regional jewelry brand in South India, which offers gold, silver, and diamond jewelry; precious gemstones; and other jewelry products. It sells its product range through its retail showrooms in micro markets of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and along with its website.



Vaibhav Jewellers raised Rs 81.06 crore from eight anchor investors by allocating 37,70,160 equity shares at Rs 215 apiece. Bajaj Capital and Elara Capital (India) are the book running lead managers to the issue, while Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue.



Brokerage firms have a mixed view on the issue. "Based on the prospects of the sector, the company’s product catalogue, its stronghold in the southern markets and a good track record, the pricing looks attractive," said StoxBox by BP Equities with a subscribe rating for the issue.



"The issue is asking for a PE multiple of 11.7 times on the upper end FY23 and a PE of 10.92 times annualizing diluted EPS for Q1FY24. Hence, the IPO Price band at P/E of 12-16 times is attractively priced," said Sushil Finance with a 'neutral' view.





Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

