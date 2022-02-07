Vedant Fashions IPO sees muted response, subscribed 20% on second day

The IPO of Vedant Fashions Limited, the owner of ethnic wear brands such as 'Manyavar' and 'Mohey', was subscribed 20% on its second day. The issue, which closes tomorrow, received bids for 50.90 lakh equity shares today against the IPO size of 2.54 crore units.

The portion allocated for retail investors was subscribed 30%.

Non-institutional investors placed bids for 8 percent of the shares reserved for them.

The portions set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 11 percent.



The issue was susbcribed 14 per cent on Friday, the first day of the IPO.

The retail portion was subscribed 22 per cent, while that for institutional and wealthy investor portions were subscribed 6 per cent each.

Vedant Fashions received SEBI's nod to launch the IPO on January 24. The issue is purely an offer-for-sale OFS of 3,63,64,838 equity shares by the promoter and existing shareholders.

Shares are available during the IPO in a price band of Rs 824 to Rs 866 per equity share.

The OFS comprises sale of up to 1.74 crore shares by Rhine Holdings Ltd; up to 7.23 lakh shares by Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund-Kedaara Capital AIF I, and up to 1.81 crore shares by Ravi Modi Family Trust.

Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services, ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities and Kotak Mahindra Capital are the book running lead managers to the issue.

The allotment of shares will be done on February 11, 2022. Lot size of the IPO is 17 shares for which one will have to spend Rs 14,722. A retail individual investor can apply for up to 13 lots or 221 shares by spending Rs 1,91,386.

The stock is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on February 16.

Vedant Fashions' 'Manyavar' brand is a category leader in the branded Indian wedding and celebration wear market with a pan India presence. The company's other brands include Twamev, Manthan, Mohey and Mebaz.