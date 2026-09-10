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Veegaland Developers IPO opens: Should you subscribe? Check price band, reviews, GMP, risks & more

Veegaland Developers IPO opens: Should you subscribe? Check price band, reviews, GMP, risks & more

ARSSBL505.55(1.58%)

Veegaland Developers is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 130-140 apiece, applied for a minimum of 107 shares and its multiples to raise Rs 210 crore between September 10-15.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 6:46 AM IST
Veegaland Developers IPO opens: Should you subscribe? Check price band, reviews, GMP, risks & moreAI-generated image for representational purpose only.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Veegaland Developers shall open for subscription on Thursday, September 10. The real estate player shall be selling its shares for Rs 130-140 apiece, with a lot size of 107 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. The issue will close for subscription on Tuesday, September 15, considering a holiday on Monday, September 14.

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Veegaland Developers IPO: All key details


What is the issue size and mix of Veegaland Developers IPO? How will it utilized procceds
The Rs 210 crore IPO of Veegaland Developers is entirely an fresh share sale up to 1,50,00,000 equity shares. The net proceeds from the issue shall be utilized towards funding the expense to be incurred in the development of the ongoing projects and upcoming projects, funding unidentified acquisition of land and general corporate purposes.


What is the business profile of Vegaland Developers?
Incorporated in 2007, Ernakulam, Kerala-based Veegaland Developers is engaged in real estate development, focusing on residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects. The company undertakes planning, construction, and execution of property developments. It emphasizes quality construction, modern design, and timely project delivery.

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Who are anchor investors in the Veegaland Developers IPO? 
Ahead of its IPO, Veegaland Developers raised Rs 63 crore from 10 anchor investors as it allocated 45,00,000 equity shares at Rs 140 apiece. Its anchor book included names like EQ India Fund, Taurus MF, Innovative Vision Fund, Visionary Value Fund, VBCube Ventures Trust, Tiger Strategies Fund, CP Capital, Swyom India Alpha Fund and more.


What is retail and HNI allocation in Veegaland Developers IPO?
Veegaland Developers has reserved 50 per cent shares for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non-institutional investors will get 15 per cent of allocation. Retail investors will have 35 per cent reservation in the IPO.


What is the financial performance of Veegaland Developers?
Veegaland Developers reported a net profit at Rs 26.61 crore with a revenue of Rs 254.16 crore for the year ended on March 31, 2026. It clocked a net profit of Rs 20.43 crore with a revenue of Rs 196.22 crore for the financial year 2024-25. Its RoE and RoCE stood at 16.02 per cent and 11.89 per cent, respectively as of March 31, 2026 while debt-to-equity ratio stood at 0.32 times.

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What is the current GMP and market capitalization of Veegaland Developers IPO?
At the upper end of its IPO price band, Veegaland Developers in commanding a market capitalization close to Rs 682.50 crore. Last Heard, Veegaland Developers was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 30-33 apeice, suggesting a listing gains of around 21-24 per cent for the investors.


Who are the lead managers and registrar of Veegaland Developers IPO?
Cumulative Capital is the sole book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on September 18, Friday.


What are the key positive for Veegaland Developers IPO?
According to the brokerage firms, strong execution and sales record, healthy project pipeline, strong growth in revenue and profitability, strong pre-sale momentum, improving premiumization, strong return ratios, debt-light balance sheet, and opportunities in the Kerala's real estate opportunity.


What are the key concerns/risks for Veegaland Developers IPO?
However, the flag risks like 100 per cent concentration in Kerala, weak operating cash-flows, high working capital intensity, execution and approval risks, premium segment concentration and aggrestive valuations leave limited room for short gains.


What brokerage firms say about the IPO of Veegaland Developers?
Analysts from brokerage firms like Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd, Swastika Investmart, Arihant Capital Markets Ltd, Ventura, Choice Broking and Geojit Investments have a 'subscribe' rating for the issue for a long-term. However, SBI Securities remain 'neutral' on the issue.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 10, 2026 6:46 AM IST
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