Vidya Wires, a Gujarat-based manufacturer of winding and conductivity products, will open its initial public offering (IPO) on 3 December 2025, closing on 5 December. The price band is set at Rs 48–52 per share, with a minimum application of 288 equity shares per lot. The anchor investor portion opens for bidding on 2 December.

The IPO includes a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 274 crore and an offer-for-sale of 50.01 lakh shares by promoters, aggregating to Rs 26 crore. The total issue size is Rs 300 crore, and shares are expected to list on both BSE and NSE on 10 December. Share allotment is scheduled for 8 December. Pantomath Capital Advisors and IDBI Capital Markets & Securities are lead managers, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar.

Allocation reserves 50 percent of shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 percent for non-institutional investors (NII), and 35 percent for retail individual investors (RII). The anchor book will launch for one day on 2 December.

Of the fresh issue proceeds, Rs 140 crore will be used for a new project through subsidiary ALCU, Rs 100 crore for repayment or prepayment of borrowings, and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

Vidya Wires manufactures products including enamelled wires, copper rectangular strips, paper-insulated copper conductors, copper busbars, bare copper conductors, specialised winding wires, PV ribbon, and aluminium paper-covered strips. These serve sectors such as energy generation, electrical systems, electric motors, clean energy, electric mobility, and railways.

The company is among the top 5 manufacturers in India's winding and conductivity products industry, competing with listed peers like Precision Wires India, Ram Ratna Wires, and Apar Industries.

For the June 2025 quarter, Vidya Wires reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 12 crore on revenue of Rs 411.7 crore. For the full year 2025, PAT rose 59 percent to Rs 40.9 crore, and revenue increased 25.3 percent to Rs 1,486.4 crore. At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at over Rs 1,100 crore.

Key IPO dates: anchor investor bidding on 2 December, IPO opens 3 December, closes 5 December, allotment on 8 December, and listing on 10 December.