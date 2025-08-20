Vikram Solar IPO day 2 subscription: Check latest GMP; price band; should you apply?

The IPO of Vikram Solar is witnessing a decent demand during the second day of bidding. The issue was fully subscribed 1.5 times on day one. Its grey market premium has seen some correction to Rs 48 from Rs 68, but still signals a decent listing pop of 15 per cent for the investors. The IPO opened on Tuesday, August 19, can be applied until Thursday, August 21. Here are key detail of the issue:



Q. What is the price band for the Vikram Solar IPO?

Ans: Vikram Solar is selling its shares in the range of Rs 315-332 apiece.



Q. What is the lot size for the Vikram Solar IPO?

Ans: Vikram Solar has fixed lot size at 45 equity shares in its IPO. Investors can apply for a minimum of 45 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. Each lot of the company shall cost Rs 14,940 to the investors.



Q. How much is Vikram Solar planning to raise via the IPO?

Ans: Vikram Solar is looking to raise a total of Rs 2,079.37 crore via IPO, which includes a fresh share sale of Rs 1,500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,74,50,882 equity shares worth Rs 579.37 crore.



Q. What is the basis of the allotment date for Vikram Solar IPO?

The basis of allotment for Vikram Solar IPO will be finalized on Friday, August 22, 2025. The initiation of refund and credit of shares will happen on Monday, August 25, 2025.



Q. When is the listing date of Vikram Solar IPO?

Ans: Vikram Solar share will be listed at the bourses on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The stock will be listed on both BSE and NSE.



Q. How much has the Vikram Solar IPO been subscribed so far?

The IPO of Vikram Solar was subscribed 2.44 times as of 11.40 am on Wednesday, August 20. Investors applied for 11,07,31,365 equity shares against 4,53,61,650 equity shares offered. Retail quota was booked 2.13 times, while non-institutional investors' allocation was booked 6.34 times. The QIB portion was booked only 4 per cent, while employee allocation was 1.47 booked at the same time.



About Vikram Solar

Incorporated in 2005, Kolkata-based Vikram Solar is a solar photo-voltaic (PV) modules manufacturer. JM Financial, Nuvama Wealth Management, Equirus Capital, UBS Securities India and Phillip Capital India are the book running lead managers of the IPO of Vikram Solar and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.



Brokerage views on Vikram Solar IPO

Brokerage firms including Anand Rathi, Lakshmishree Investments, Arihant Capital, AUM Capital, BP Equities, Choice Equity Broking, Eureka Stock Broking, Hem Securities, ICICI Direct, Geojit Financial, Master Capital, Reliance Securities, SBI Securities and Ventura Securities have suggested to apply for the issue, while DR Choksey Finserv remains 'neutral' on the issue.