Vikram Solar vs Shreeji Ship vs Gem vs Patel Retail: Which IPO offers best allotment odds?

Four IPOs - Vikram Solar, Shreeji Shipping Global, Patel Retail and Gem Aromatics- which saw a strong response from investors during the bidding process, have now left investors wondering what are the odds of getting the allotment of shares for these issues. Investors are looking for the issues, where they stand the best chance of share allotment.

All four IPOs received a decent response from investors, cumulatively attracting bids worth Rs 1.27 lakh crore In terms of fetching the number of applications and bidding amount, Vikram Solar topped the other three, fetching more than 35.06 lakh applications bidding for shares worth Rs 82,275 crore. In terms of subscription status, Patel Retai's IPO was booked over 95 times.

The IPO of Vikram Solar was overall booked 54.6 times, thanks to QIB push, whose quota was booked 142.8 times. IPO of Shreeji Shipping Global was also booked over 58.1 times as QIB portion was booked over 110 times. For Patel Retail IPO, QIB and HNI quotas were subscribed 272 times and 108 times, respectively. The IPO of Gem Aromatics was booked slightly above 30 times.



Here is the tentative odds allotment matrix in all thee IPOs for the investors:

Vikram Solar

Big HNI category: 1 investors out of 12 investors will get 630 shares (Probability: 8.33 per cent)

Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 38 investors will get 630 shares (Probability: 2.63 per cent)

Retail category: 1 investor out of 6 investors will get 45 shares. (Probability: 16.67 per cent)

Thus, retail investors hold the best chance of allotment in the Vikram Solar



Shreeji Shipping Global

Big HNI category: 2 investors out of 29 investors will get 812 shares (Probability: 6.89 per cent)

Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 70 investors will get 812 shares (Probability: 1.43 per cent)

Retail category: 1 investor out of 18 investors will get 58 shares. (Probability: 5.55 per cent)

Thus, big HNI investors hold the best chance of allotment in the Shreeji Shipping Global



Patel Retail

Big HNI category: 1 investors out of 20 investors will get 812 shares (Probability: 5 per cent)

Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 115 investors will get 812 shares (Probability: 0.87 per cent)

Retail category: 1 investor out of 35 investors will get 58 shares. (Probability: 2.85 per cent)

Thus, big HNI investors hold the best chance of allotment in the Patel Retail



Gem Aromatics

Big HNI category: 1 investors out of 10 investors will get 644 shares (Probability: 10 per cent)

Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 40 investors will get 644 shares (Probability: 2.5 per cent)

Retail category: 1 investor out of 9 investors will get 46 shares. (Probability: 11.11 per cent)

Thus, retail investors hold the best chance of allotment in the Gem Aromatics



All the four IPOs of Vikram Solar, Shreeji Shipping, Patel Retail and Gem Aromatics were open for bidding between August 19 to 21. These four companies raised nearly Rs 3,185 crore. Vikram Solar is the largest among the issues, raising over Rs 2,079.37 crore by selling its shares of Rs 332 apiece with lot size of 46 shares.

Shreeji Shippings's Rs 410.71 crore IPO was sold at Rs 252 per share with a lot size of 58 equity shares, while Gem Aromatics Rs 451.25 crore IPO was issued at Rs 325 per share with a lot size of 46 equity shares. Smallest among the four, Patel Retail, which raised Rs 242.76 crore sold its shares for Rs 255 apiece with a lot size of 58 shares.

Grey market premiums (GMP) for all four IPOs have held their ground. Sri Lotus is commanding a GMP of Rs 50 apiece, suggesting a listing pop of 20 per cent, while Vikram Solar's GMP is held at Rs 45-48, signalling 14-15 per cent gains. Shreeji Shipping is also signalling 15 per cent gains with GMP of Rs 38. Gem Aromatics is a laggard in GMP, with a premium of Rs 28-30, hinting at 9 per cent gains.