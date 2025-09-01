Vikran Engineering IPO allotments status: What are your odds of getting shares

Vikran Engineering IPO, which saw a strong response from investors during the bidding process, has now left investors wondering what are the odds of getting the allotment of shares after a stellar bidding for the issue. Interestingly, retail investors have the best chances of getting the allotment in this IPO.

The IPO of Vikran Engineering fetched more than 19.62 lakh applications. Net of the Rs 231.60 crore anchor book, the IPO of Vikran Engineering fetched bids worth Rs 13,450 crore for its Rs 540.4 crore offering as the issue was overall booked a stellar 23.59 times. Allotment is likely to be out by Monday, while shares of the company shall be listed on Wednesday, September 03.

On an individual basis, the quota for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 19.45 times, fetching bids worth Rs 3,166.53 crore. The allocation for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 58.58 times, attracting bids for Rs 7,152.49 crore for their allocation. Retail portion was booked 10.97 times, getting bids for Rs 3,124.39 crore for their allocation.

Here are the tentative odds allotment matrix in Vikran Engineering IPO for the investors:

Big HNI category: one investor out of 14 investors will get 2,072 shares (Probability: 7.14 per cent)

Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 43 investors will get 2,072 shares (Probability: 2.33 per cent)

Retail category: 2 investors out of 19 investors will get 144 shares. (Probability: 10.53 per cent)



The IPO of Vikran Engineering was open for bidding between August 26 and August 29. The Thane-based company had offered its shares in the fixed price band of Rs 92-97 per share with a lot size of 148 shares. The company raised Rs 772 crore via its primary offering, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 721 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to Rs 51 crore.

Grey market premium (GMP) of Vikran Engineering has taken a big hit, even after a strong response from investors amid jittered market sentiments. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 6 in the unofficial market, indicating a listing pop of 6-7 per cent for the investors. GMP stood at Rs 21 before the bidding kicked-off.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it. Pantomath Capital Advisors and Systematix Corporate Services are the book running lead managers for Vikran Engineering IPO and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed at both BSE and NSE on September 3, 2025.