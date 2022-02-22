scorecardresearch
News
MARKETS
IPO Corner
Volkswagen AG and Porsche SE in 'advanced discussions' about Porsche IPO

Feedback

Volkswagen AG and Porsche SE in 'advanced discussions' about Porsche IPO

The conclusion of an agreement must be approved by the management board and supervisory board, the carmaker said, adding a final decision had not yet been taken.

Speculation about a Porsche listing, which could be a record-breaking IPO, has lifted hopes on the stock market several times over the past year Speculation about a Porsche listing, which could be a record-breaking IPO, has lifted hopes on the stock market several times over the past year

Volkswagen AG is in advanced discussions with Porsche Automobil Holding SE about a potential IPO of the luxury carmaker and the two have negotiated a framework agreement as the basis for preparing such a step, Volkswagen said on Tuesday.

The conclusion of an agreement must be approved by the management board and supervisory board, the carmaker said, adding a final decision had not yet been taken.

"Whether a Framework Agreement is concluded... is currently open and depends on the approval of both parties' boards," the statement said.

Porsche SE confirmed in a separate statement it was in discussion with Volkswagen about an IPO, a transaction which could include the acquisition of ordinary shares - which bestow voting rights upon the holder - of Porsche AG.

Volkswagen shares gained as much as 10% to 192.48 euros after losing 3.9% in early trade.

Speculation about a Porsche listing, which could be a record-breaking IPO, has lifted hopes on the stock market several times over the past year, but no decision has been made due to a complex stakeholder set-up.

Sources told Reuters last year the Porsche and Piech families, who control Porsche SE, were weighing taking a direct stake in Porsche AG. 

TAGS:

BT TV