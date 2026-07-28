Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
ipo corner
Xtranet Technologies IPO allotment: Check application status, latest GMP & listing date

Xtranet Technologies IPO allotment: Check application status, latest GMP & listing date

Xtranet Technologies sold its shares in the price band of Rs 120-127 apiece, applied for a minimum of 110 shares and its multiples to raise Rs 167 crore between July 23-27.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 11:20 AM IST
Xtranet Technologies IPO allotment: Check application status, latest GMP & listing dateIncorporated in 2002, Bhopal-based Xtranet Technologies is an integrated IT solutions provider offering end-to-end services

Xtranet Technologies is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Tuesday, July 28. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds latest by Wednesday, July 29. The IT solutions player received a decent response from the investors during the three day bidding period.

Advertisement

The IPO of Xtranet Technologies was open for bidding between July 23-July 27. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 120-127 per share with a lot size of 110 shares. The company eyed to raise a total of Rs 167 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of up to 1,31,34,000 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed 12.24 times with more than 3.30 lakh applications, fetching bids for almost Rs 1,430 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 7.13 times. The quotas for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail bidders were subscribed at 26.65 times and 8.98 times, respectively.

Based on the bidding, here are the odds of allotment for IPO of Lohia Corp:

Advertisement
  • Big HNI category: 2 investors out of 11 investors will get 1,650 shares (Probability: 18.18 per cent)
  • Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 25 investors will get 1,650 shares (Probability: 4 per cent)
  • Retail category: 1 investor out of 7 investors will get 110 shares. (Probability: 14.29 per cent)

The grey market premium (GMP) of Xtranet Technologies has seen a sharp recovery despite mixed bidding even as the sentiments in the broader markets remain jittered. Last heard, it was commanding a premium of Rs 7.5-9 per share, suggesting a listing pop of 7-8 per cent for the investors. Its GMP stood around Rs 10-12 apiece, during the last day of bidding.

Incorporated in 2002, Bhopal-based Xtranet Technologies is an integrated IT solutions provider offering end-to-end services such as enterprise applications, digital transformation, managed services, proprietary platforms, and strategic technology partnerships. It serves customers across industries.

Advertisement

Share India Capital Services is the sole book running lead manager of Xtranet Technologies IPO and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Refund of the bidding amount shall be done on Wednesday, July 29. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE Ltd and NSE on Thursday, July 30.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Xtranet Technologies, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

  • Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  • Under the issue type, click Equity
  • Under the issue name, select Xtranet Technologies Limited in the dropbox
  • Write the application number
  • Add the PAN card ID
  • Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Similarly, one can also check the allotment status on NSE website also (https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids)

  • Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.
  • Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘XTRANET’.
  • Put in your PAN No. and Application No.
  • Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed.

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

  • Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Limited
  • Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized
  • You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID
  • In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA
  • Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2
  • For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately
  • Hit submit.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Jul 28, 2026 11:20 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more