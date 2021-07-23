Zomato IPO Live Blog: Firm sees strong market debut

Zomato made a stellar debut on Dalal Street today. Share of India’s first food unicorn startup opened at Rs 116, 52.63 per cent higher on NSE against issue price of Rs 76. The listing price on the Bombay Stock Exchange was at Rs 115, up 51.32 per cent. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.02 lakh crore on NSE. Total 36.10 crore shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 4,967 crore on NSE.

The issue received bids for 2,751.25 equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares on offer. A day ahead of IPO, Zomato raised Rs 4,196.51 crore from 186 anchor investors.

Shares in the IPO were offered in a price band of Rs 72-76. The firm has raised Rs 9,375 crore from the IPO.

Post-IPO, the valuation of Zomato will cross the market cap of listed fast food and restaurant firms like Jubilant FoodWorks (master frachisee for Domino's Pizza in India and Burger King India), fast food restaurant holding company Westlife Development LTd, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality and Speciality Restaurants.

10:18 am: After a stellar debut on Dalal Street today, the market capitalization of food delivery company Zomato has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore mark.

10:11 am: Zomato share was trading 81.58% or Rs 62 higher at Rs 138 against IPO issue price on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.07 lakh crore on BSE.

10:49 am: Share of Zomato surged 68 per cent to Rs 127.75 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1,00,261.40 crore.