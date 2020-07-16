YES Bank FPO subscribed 48% on Day 2

The Rs 1,500 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) by YES Bank has been subscribed 48 per cent on the second day of the bidding process on Thursday. By 5 pm, the issue received bids for over 434.15 crore equity shares as against offer size of more than 909.97 crore shares (excluding anchor book portion), data compiled from BSE and NSE show.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 120 per cent. Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion has received 11 per cent subscription, while retail quota was subscribed 19 per cent in the day. Employee portion was subscribed by 11 per cent.

The FPO was subscribed 22 per cent at the end of the first day. The issue, which can be bid with a minimum lot size of 1,000 equity shares and multiples thereafter, will close on July 17. Yes Bank is aiming to raise the money by selling its shares at Rs 12-13 apiece.

On Wednesday, YES Bank in a regulatory filing said that it has raised Rs 4,098.46 crore from anchor investors by allotting 3,415,384,614 equity shares at Rs 12 per equity share, which may be subject to change upon determination of the offer price. The anchor

investors include US-based alternative asset manager Tilden Park Capital Management LP, Singapore-based fund management company Amansa Capital and UK-based fund management firm Jupiter Fund.

Tilden Park, a multi-strategy fixed-income-focused alternative asset manager with expertise in distressed credit, has alone invested Rs 2,250 crore in the lender's anchor book.

