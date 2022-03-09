Ambit Capital, Axis Capital see up to 37% upside in this Rekha Jhunjhunwala stock

Brokerages Ambit Capital and Axis Capital initiated coverage on Metro Brands with an upside of up to 37 per cent from the current market price. The scrip traded at Rs 524 in the afternoon trade on March 9.

Where the former fixed a two-year price target of Rs 718 for the footwear company, the latter has set a price target of Rs 625. Ambit Capital said that the near-term profitability of Metro Brands may be volatile due to raw material inflation and the risk of a slowdown in discretionary spending.

However, it is positive for the company and believes it will build a scalable franchise in the long term. The latest shareholding data available with BSE showed that ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala held a 14.43 per cent stake in the footwear company as of December 31, 2022. On the other hand, Promoters had a 68.51 per cent stake in the company.

Established in 1955, Metro Brands is positioned as a family footwear store catering to consumers in the mid and premium segments. It has 226 Metro branded multi brands outlets (MBO) format stores spread across 123 cities.

According to Ambit Capital, Metro Brands’ revenue per square feet (Rs 16,800 against Rs 9,700 for Bata) and EBITDA per square feet (Rs 3,600 against Rs 1,600 for Bata) during FY20 were among the highest among the footwear and apparel players.

Amid the ongoing selling in the domestic equity market, Metro Brands have managed to deliver nearly 14 per cent return to investors on a year-to-date basis till March 8. The benchmark BSE Sensex dipped over 8 per cent during the same period. Of late, sustained outflow by foreign institutional investors, concerns over rising inflation and conflict between Russia and Ukraine weighed market sentiment.

Commenting on Metro Brands, Axis Capital in a report said, “Structural premiumisation tailwinds, accelerated store expansion, pivot to Omni and platform positioning (tie-ups like Crocs and Fitflop) are key growth drivers. Unique multi brands outlet retail model, asset-light 3P manufacturing and superior store economics ensure industry-leading profitability and capital efficiency.”

