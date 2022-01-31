Brokerages downgrade Britannia’s target price post weak Q3 results

Analysts on Dalal Street revised the target price for Britannia Industries downward after the FMCG major on Friday posted an 18.44 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit for the quarter ended December 31.

The company posted a consolidated profit (attributable to owners) of Rs 371.18 crore against Rs 455.75 crore in the same period last year. The upward trajectory in prices of commodities and fuel impacted profitability during the quarter under review.

On the other hand, consolidated total revenue from operations increased 12.93 per cent YoY to Rs 3,574.98 crore. Shares of the company closed 0.98 per cent higher at Rs 3,541.80 on Monday. On the other hand, the benchmark BSE Sensex settled 813.94 points, or 1.42 per cent, up at 58,014.

JM Financial slashed the 12-month target price to Rs 3,850 from Rs 3,980 earlier. “Britannia’s Q3FY22 report was mostly disappointing, notwithstanding the positive surprise on the volume's front. Margin compression continued to be rather steep despite an over 8 per cent pricing coming through.”

Management also cites 20 per cent YoY and a further 4 per cent QoQ increases in commodity costs to be the main issue. JM Financial further added that the stock could remain subdued for some time since near-term earnings are not likely to be exciting enough.

Nirmal Bang Securities also revised the target price downward to Rs 4,060 (from Rs 4,340 earlier). However, it maintained a ‘Buy’ rating due to undemanding valuation on a one-year forward basis.

“Britannia Industries’ Q3FY22 performance was a mixed bag with volume growth coming ahead of expectation at around 6 per cent YoY in the domestic business against our estimates of 3 per cent (although overall volume growth stood at 5 per cent YoY), but margin coming in below estimate due to continued inflationary pressure,” the brokerage said.

While the rural markets for most FMCG companies witnessed a significant slowdown, Britannia, through its focus on enhancing rural footprint, delivered robust topline growth and continued to gain market share.

“Delta between Britannia and number 2 player widened in Q3FY22). Ideally, in the near term, the company believes that expansion in rural markets should offset the decline in volume (as a result of grammage reduction). But we continue to believe that due to aggressive pricing actions, the industry will likely witness a period of low volume growth for approximately a year, post which things should revert to normal,” Nirmal Bang Securities said, adding persistent inflationary pressure will be a key monitorable in the near term.

