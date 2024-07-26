Bulls back on D-Street: Investors gain Rs 7 lakh crore as Sensex, Nifty rebound

Benchmark indices ended the week with big gains on the back of across-the-board buying in all sectors. The 30-stock Sensex rose 1293 pts to 81,332 and Nifty climbed 429 pts to 24,834. Market cap of BSE-listed firms climbed Rs 7.1 lakh crore to Rs 456.92 lakh crore on Friday. The market closed higher after five sessions of losses today.

Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Infosys and Sun Pharma were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.51 per cent. Nestle India was the only Sensex loser, falling 0.07% today.

Metal, consumer durables, capital goods and auto shares were the top sectoral gainers with their indices rising 998 points, 1037 points, 1090 pts and 1358 points, respectively on BSE.

All BSE sectoral indices ended in the green. Market breadth was positive with 2,652 stocks rising against 1286 stocks falling on BSE. 102 shares were unchanged.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said, "The domestic market experienced a substantial rebound on the start of the next month expiry, recovering from the recent losses incurred following the Union Budget. This upturn was driven by positive reactions to the better-than-expected US GDP, which augurs well for global demand. Investors are adopting buy on dip strategy, refocusing on quarterly earnings and stock-specific trends. Notably, gains were observed across sectors, with Metals and IT leading, and midcaps outperforming."

Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking said, “This surge was fueled by improved sentiment following robust performances in IT and Metal stocks, as well as significant rollovers to the August series. Broader indices also reflected this strength, showing substantial gains. The current trend suggests that bulls are in control, and we are likely to see further advances in the coming sessions. However, it is advised to remain selective, focusing on index majors and large midcaps.”

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities said, "The Nifty has experienced a downward consolidation breakout on the daily chart, suggesting a rise in optimism. A sustained trade above the very short-term moving average, the 21 EMA, gave the index bulls the strength to take the Nifty to new highs amid global market weakness. A fairly large green candle after several insignificant candles clearly signals a bullish trend ahead. The trend might remain positive as long as it stays above 24,500. On the higher end, the index might move towards 25,250."

Previous session

Sensex ended at 80,040, down 109 points. Nifty50 closed the session at 24,40, down 7 points or 0.03 per cent.