Bulls vs Bears: Here's what to expect on Dalal Street today

The Indian equity market fell for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday amid negative global cues. Sensex falls 152 points to 52,541 and Nifty closes 40 points lower at 15,692.



The market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 244.65 lakh crore against Rs 244.63 lakh crore market cap in the previous session.

BSE midcap and small-cap indices rose 114 points and 123 points, respectively.

Metal, oil and gas, and IT stocks were the top sectoral losers with their BSE indices ending 124 pts, 148 pts and 168 points lower, respectively.

Auto stocks were the top gainers with the BSE auto index ending 227 points higher at 25,525.

Here's a look at what analysts said about the expectations from the market today.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

"Post the US Fed meet outcome last evening Indian time, Nifty could either open gap down below 15,500 or gap up above 15,886. A downside breakdown could result in follow-through selling while an upside breakout will have to face selling pressure at highs."



Om Mehra, Research Associate, Choice Broking

"Nifty may find support around 15,500 levels while on the upside 15,900 may act as an immediate hurdle. On the other hand, Bank Nifty has support at 32,500 levels while resistance at 34,200 levels. Overall, working with options strategy would be suggested to counter volatility."

Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst, LKP Securities

"The immediate upper-end hurdle stands at 34,000 and a breach above that will lead to fresh short covering. The lower-end support stands at the 33,000-32,500 zone which has earlier acted as the demand zone."

Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research, Derivatives, Kotak Securities

“Nifty June series continues to trade with a negative bias – no strong reversal confirmation seen yet. Short-term momentum parameters also suggest the possibility of high volatility in the near-term coinciding with the Fed decision on interest rates. Critical medium-term trend support is seen at 15,500 below which the trend gets challenged. Advice being extremely selective for the near term.”