Bulls vs Bears: Here's what to expect on Dalal Street today

Benchmark indices ended lower on June 29 after four sessions of gains. Sensex fell 150 points to 53,026 and Nifty lost 51 points to 15,799 in the previous session. HUL, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finserv were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.46 per cent.

NTPC, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma and Ultratech Cement were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.42 per cent.

Market breadth was negative with 1,521 stocks ending higher against 1,781 stocks falling on BSE. 148 shares were unchanged.

Banking and IT stocks were the top sectoral losers with their BSE indices ending 465 pts and 294 points lower, respectively. BSE midcap and smallcap indices declined 155 points and 43 points, respectively.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 244.58 lakh crore.

Here's a look at what analysts said about the direction the market is likely to take today.

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities

"Nifty's major hurdle is seen at 15,927 and then all eyes will be on the 16,157 mark. Volatility is likely to be a hallmark of Thursday's trade as traders will roll out June F&O contracts to July series. Investors will also react to a speech from the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the US GDP first-quarter report to trickle in later today."

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

"Minor degree of positive sequence like higher tops and bottoms is intact on the daily chart and current weakness could in line with the formation of new higher bottom of the sequence. There is no confirmation of any higher bottom reversal as of now. The short-term trend of Nifty continues to be choppy with negative bias. The present range bound movement could continue for the next 1-2 sessions and immediate supports to be watched around 15,600-15,650 levels. On the flip side, a decisive move above 15850-15900 levels is likely to open a sustainable upside for the market."

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

"Technically, Nifty is consistently taking support near 15,700 and at the same time witnessed profit booking near 15,900 resistance level. We are of the view that 15,700 would act as a sacrosanct support zone. Above which, the index will move up to 15,900. Further upside may also continue which could lift the index up to 15,975. However, if the index trades below 15,700, it would slip till Rs 15,600-15,550."