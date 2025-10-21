Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025 on NSE, BSE set for Oct 21; check timings & all key details

Diwali 2025 brings the annual Muhurat Trading session to Dalal Street, with both BSE and NSE scheduling this auspicious event for Tuesday, 21 October 2025. The main trading window will open from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm, preceded by a 15-minute pre-open session beginning at 1:30 pm. Post-close modifications are permitted until 2:55 pm, ensuring all investors have adequate time to adjust their trades. Both exchanges will keep identical hours for the session.



Muhurat Trading session details on BSE and NSE

Muhurat Trading Timings Session Type Time (IST) Pre-Open Session 1.30 pm- 1.45 pm Main Trading Session 1.45-2.45 pm Post-Close Modification Until 2.44 pm

This synchronised schedule allows participants across both leading stock exchanges to mark the start of Samvat 2082 with their trades. The special session is eagerly anticipated by traders and investors, as it is seen as an auspicious beginning for the financial year. Market sentiment during this period is generally positive, and many families participate together, making it a festive event on Dalal Street.



The tradition and meaning of Muhurat Trading

Muhurat trading is a one-hour special session when stock markets open to celebrate the new samvat. The tradition began in 1957 at BSE, aiming to start the financial year with investments for prosperity. The term 'Muhurat' means an auspicious moment to begin something new. For decades, investors have viewed this ritual as a way to usher in prosperity and positive financial intentions for the year ahead. The session is often marked by ceremonial rituals on the trading floor, with brokers and traders performing puja and lighting lamps to invoke blessings for the coming year.



Cultural significance and investor sentiment

The session is valued beyond trading itself. It is a ritual where investments are made to create generational wealth, inviting prosperity and good fortune to portfolios. The spirit of Muhurat Trading lies in 'buying' something for future generations with good intention, underlining the emphasis on long-term wealth and security. Many investors purchase stocks for their children or family members, symbolizing the transfer of wealth and blessings. The cultural importance of this event is reflected in the enthusiastic participation and the festive atmosphere that prevails in the markets during this period.



Who can participate?

All market participants with active demat accounts are eligible to trade during the session. Retail and institutional investors alike can participate, though segment access may depend on individual brokers. There is no minimum or maximum order size, but investors should confirm with their broker about permitted segments and instruments during the Muhurat window. Even first-time investors can take part, making it an inclusive event for all who wish to begin their investment journey on an auspicious note.



Trading procedures and broker offerings

Participating in Muhurat Trading is simple. Investors can select stocks as per their financial goals and place trades during the main session on October 21 between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm. Many online platforms may feature zero brokerage offers for this session. Some brokers also provide special research reports and recommendations tailored for the Muhurat session, helping investors make informed choices.



Settlement details for Muhurat Trading

The Muhurat Trading session is a special one-hour window. All equity delivery orders placed on October 20 and 21 will be settled on October 23, as October 22 is a market holiday for Diwali Balipratipada. Intraday orders during the session will be squared off at 2:30 pm. It is important for investors to note these timings to ensure smooth settlement and avoid confusion regarding order execution and delivery.



Guidance for investors during the session

Investors are encouraged to approach the session with positive intent, using it as an opportunity to review and adjust portfolios. Muhurat Trading is not a compulsory trading window; orders should be placed after consulting advisors, and fear of missing out (FOMO) should be avoided. The session can also serve as a time for reflection on past investment performance and setting new financial goals for the year ahead.



Common misconceptions over Muhurat Trading

Despite its historic value, Muhurat Trading is often surrounded by myths, such as a guarantee of profits or the need for large investments. Missing the session is not considered a bad omen; it is never too late to invest. The session's symbolic nature does not guarantee returns. Investors should remember that sound financial planning and prudent decision-making are key, regardless of the timing of their trades.