Friday crash: Rs 5 lakh crore wiped out as Sensex, Nifty tumble ahead of key US jobs data

Sensex, Nifty crash today: Benchmark indices tumbled on Friday in line with weak global equities ahead of release of jobs data in the US, which may help Federal Reserve take a decision on interest rates later this month. Sensex fell for the fourth straight session on Friday. The 30-stock index tanked 1017 points or 1.24 per cent to end at 81,184. Nifty lost 293 points to close at 24,852. Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell by Rs 5.31 lakh crore to Rs 460.37 lakh crore on Friday against Rs 465.68 lakh crore in the previous session.

Related Articles

SBI, ICICI Bank, NTPC, HCL Tech, RIL, Tata Motors, ITC, Axis Bank and Adani Ports were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 4.40 per cent. Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel and HUL were the only Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.13 per cent.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "The domestic market was in panic today due to the SEBI's deadline over FIIs disclosure norm, however this is not expected to impact India’s lucrativeness to FIIs in the long-term. Coupled with lack of new market catalysts and elevated valuations, a muted trend is expected to continue in the short-term. Global markets are also adopting a cautious stance ahead of the release of the US non-farm payroll data. Additionally, the continuous decline in oil prices to a 14-month low and weak job openings data are heightening fears of a slowdown in the US in the near term."

Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management said, “The domestic markets touched record highs at the start of the week and subsequently ended the winning streak as the week progressed. The overheated segments of the markets have seen some profit booking and may be an indicator that earnings would incrementally dictate price movements. From a global perspective, the focus is now on the economic data coming from US to gauge the direction and the quantum of Fed Fund Rate movement in the upcoming FOMC meet.”

Mid-cap and small-cap indices on BSE fell 692 points and 543 points, respectively.

Banking, capital goods, auto, IT, and oil and gas shares were the top sectoral losers with their BSE indices falling 1127 points, 1232 pts, 757 pts, 455 pts and 710 pts, respectively.

Market breadth was negative with 1403 stocks ending higher against 2544 stocks falling on BSE. 87 shares were unchanged.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 688.69 crore on Thursday, according to data available with the BSE. On the other hand, DIIs bought shares worth Rs 2,970.74 crore in the same session.

Previous session

Sensex tanked 151 points to end at 82,201 on Thursday. Nifty plummeted 53.60 points to close at 25,145 in the same session.