GIFT Nifty down 22 points: Asian markets, crude oil prices, dollar movement & more

Indian benchmark indices are likely to kick-off the new week with mild cuts on Monday, tracking muted global cues. Asian stocks declined in the early trade, while US stocks settled lower amid the inflation worries. Back home, IPOs of JSW Infra and Updater Services will open for bidding today. Here's what you should know before the Opening Bell:



Nifty outlook

The Nifty is currently trading at a crucial support zone 19,720-19,620 where support parameters in the form of 40 moving average and key Fibonacci retracement level is placed. The speed of the fall has slowed down, as the hourly momentum indicator saw a positive crossover, which indicates that a pullback is likely before the next leg of the fall, said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan.



"The pullback can be seen till 19,850-19,880, where key hourly moving averages and the gap area formed is placed. In terms of levels, the 19,620-19,604 range offers crucial support. The 19,850-19,880 range may act as an immediate hurdle zone," he added.



GIFT Nifty signals a negative start

Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange traded 21.50 points, or 0.11 per cent, lower at 19,686 hinting at a negative start for the domestic market on Monday.



Asian stocks open mostly lower

Asian shares were hesitant on Monday as investors braced for inflation data from the US and Europe. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.54 per cent. Japan's Nikkei jumped 0.71 per cent; Australia's ASX 200 shed 0.40 per cent; New Zealand's DJ added 0.02 per cent; China's Shanghai shed 0.36 per cent; Hong Kong's Hang Seng tanked 1.36 per cent; South Korea's Kospi dropped shed 0.70 per cent.



Oil prices rise over tight supply

Oil prices rose on Monday as investors focused on a tighter supply outlook after Moscow issued a temporary ban on fuel exports while remaining wary of further rate hikes that could dampen demand. Brent crude futures climbed 48 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $93.75 a barrel by 0110 GMT after settling 3 cents lower on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures extended gains for a second straight session, trading at $90.53 a barrel, up 50 cents, or 0.6 per cent.



Dollar index at 105.57 level

The yen approached the closely watched 150 per dollar level on Monday and kept traders on intervention watch after the Bank of Japan and Governor Kazuo Ueda quashed hopes of any imminent move away from its stark ultra-loose monetary policy. The dollar index firmed at 105.57 in early Asia trade. The yen fell to a more than 10-month low of 148.49 per dollar. The euro gained 0.04 per cent to $1.0649, while the sterling steadied at $1.2244, after sliding last week.



US stocks settle lower

Wall Street see-sawed to a lower close on Friday, capping a tumultuous week during which benchmark Treasury yields hit 16-year highs and investors digested the Federal Reserve's hawkish outlook revisions. All three major US stock indexes oscillated for much of the session but ended red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 106.58 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 33,963.84, the S&P 500 lost 9.94 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 4,320.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.18 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 13,211.81.



JSW Infra IPO to kick off today

The IPO of Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW Infrastructure (JSW Infra) will open for bidding today. The JSW Group entity will be selling shares in the fixed price band of Rs 113-119 per share, with a lot size of 126 shares. The bidding process for the JSW Group entity will conclude on Wednesday, September 27.



Updater Services IPO to open today

The IPO of Updater Services will open for bidding today. The company is selling its shares in the price band of 280-300 per equity shares, with a lot size of 50 equity shares. The bidding for the issue will close on Wednesday.



Stocks in F&O ban

As many as six stocks have been put under the F&O segment ban by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for Monday, September 25. New entrants- Canara Bank, and Granules India will join retentions namely- Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Manappuram Finance in the ban list of NSE.



FPIs sell shares worth Rs 1,327 crore

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs were net sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 1,326.74 crore on Friday. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of equities to the tune of Rs 801.27 crore. Overseas investors have dumped Indian equities worth Rs 10,164 crore in the month of September so far.



Rupee rises 19 paise against dollar

The rupee appreciated 19 paise to 82.94 against the US dollar on Friday, as the inclusion of India in the JP Morgan bond index boosted investor sentiment. Forex traders said the decision of JP Morgan Chase & Co to include Indian government bonds in its benchmark emerging market index is expected to have far-reaching implications for India’s debt market and global investors.



