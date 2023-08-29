GIFT Nifty down 24 points: Asian markets, crude oil prices, dollar movement & more

Domestic equity indices are likely to open lower but positive global cues may cap downside. Asian stocks were trading higher in the early trading session, tracking positive close for US stocks overnight. All eyes would be on investor reaction to the outcome of RIL AGM and hearing in the Supreme Court on the Hindenburg allegations. Here's what you should know before the Opening Bell:



Nifty outlook

Nifty on Monday formed a Doji candle on the daily chart. While the trend remains weak, a failure to breach 19,245 level on a closing basis may lead to a short-term pullback in the market, said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.



'The RSI has shown a bullish crossover. A support is seen at 19,245. A decisive breach below this level could attract significant selling pressure. On the higher end, a resistance is seen at 19,450," he added.



GIFT Nifty signals a negative start

Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange traded 23.50 points, or 0.12 per cent, lower at 19,329.50, hinting at a negative start for the domestic market on Tuesday.



Asian stocks rise in early trade

Asian markets opened higher, supported by a global equity upswing and lower bond yields but tempered by caution surrounding the latest efforts from Beijing to support the Chinese stock market. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.51 per cent. Japan's Nikkei added 0.06 per cent; China's Shanghai rose 0.23 per cent; Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 1.32 per cent and South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.41 per cent.



Oil prices trade flat

Oil prices were flat on Tuesday as worries that further possible US interest rate hikes could pull down demand were countered by concerns a tropical storm off the US Gulf Coast could impact supply. Brent crude was 2 cents lower at $84.40 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude shed 3 cents to $80.07.



US dollar soft ahead of key data

The dollar was tentative on Tuesday as traders resisted placing large bets ahead of a slew of economic data this week, while the yen struggled near levels that triggered intervention last year. The dollar index eased 0.077 per cent at 103.85. The yen inched up 0.12 per cent to 146.36 per dollar in Asian hours. The euro was up 0.11 per cent at $1.0829 ahead of euro zone inflation data later this week. Sterling was last at $1.2616, up 0.10 per cent on the day.



US stocks settle higher

Wall Street shares ended higher on Monday, with gains in 3M and Goldman Sachs, ahead of key inflation and jobs data this week. All three major stock indices rose as investors digested last Friday's comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The S&P500 index climbed 0.63 per cent to end the session at 4,433.31 points. The Nasdaq gained 0.84 per cent to 13,705.13 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.62 per cent to 34,559.98 points.



Stocks in F&O ban

As many as nine stocks have been put under the F&O segment ban by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for Tuesday. August 29. Indiabulls Housing Finance is the new addition, who will join the retentions including Escorts Kubota, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Sun TV Network, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Manappuram Finance and RBL Bank.



FPIs sell shares worth Rs 1,393 crore

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs turned net sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 1,393.25 crore on Monday. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 1,264.01 crore.



Rupee settles flat against dollar

The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled for the day higher by 1 paisa at 82.63 against the US dollar, as the support from positive domestic equities was negated by rising American currency and recovery in crude oil prices. Forex traders said the Indian rupee witnessed modest gains on Monday on positive domestic equities. However, rising US dollars and recovery in crude oil prices capped sharp gains.



