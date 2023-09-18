GIFT Nifty down 60 points: Asian markets, crude oil prices, dollar movement & more

Domestic equity markets are likely to kick off the new week on a weaker note, in tandem to the negative global cues. Asian stocks were tumbling in the early trade, while the US stocks settled in with cuts in the overnight trade. Interest rate hike cues and meetings of central banks will be keenly watched by the traders during the truncated week. Here's what you should know before the opening bell:



Nifty outlook

Nifty’s upmove has slowed down in the last three trading sessions. The slope of the ascent has been shallow, said Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan. “Nifty has reached the zone of 20,100-20,200, where the weekly upper Bollinger band is placed. It is resulting in a subdued price action. Overall, the short-term outlook is positive. However, considering the sharp run-up, we should be prepared for a correction," he said.



GIFT Nifty signals a negative start

Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange traded 59.60 points, or 0.29 per cent, lower at 20,190, hinting at a negative start for the domestic market on Monday.



Asian stocks fall at open

Asian shares saw a cautious start to Monday’s trade ahead of meetings of the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan later this week. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.48 per cent. Japan's Nikkei surged 1.11 per cent; Australia's ASX 200 dropped 0.70 per cent; China's Shanghai added 0.13 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng plunged 1.06 per cent. South Korea's Kospi tanked 0.71 per cent.



Oil inches higher on extended output cuts

Oil prices inched higher on Monday, buoyed by forecasts of a widening supply deficit in the fourth quarter after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended cuts and on optimism of a demand recovery in China, the world's top crude importer. Brent crude futures rose 5 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $93.98 a barrel by 0027 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $90.92 a barrel, up 15 cents, or 0.2 per cent.



Dollar index almost flat at 105.23 level

The US dollar and most major currencies were flatlining in early trades on Monday, barring a blip in sterling, as a Japanese holiday and a bunch of upcoming central bank meetings sucked the air out of markets. The dollar index was a tad lower at 105.23, with the euro up 0.11 per cent at $1.0667. Sterling was last trading at $1.2397, up 0.06 per cent on the day. The yen was flat versus the greenback at 147.82 per dollar.



US stocks settled lower on Friday

US stocks ended sharply lower and Treasury yields headed higher on Friday as plunging chip stocks and mixed economic data dampened investors' risk appetite, providing a downbeat ending to a tumultuous week. All three major US stock indexes closed deep in red territory, with chipmakers weighing on the tech-laden Nasdaq. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 288.87 points, or 0.83 per cent, to 34,618.24, the S&P 500 lost 54.79 points, or 1.22 per cent, to 4,450.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 217.72 points, or 1.56 per cent, to 13,708.34.



Stocks in F&O ban

As many as 10 stocks have been put under the F&O segment ban by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for Monday, September 18. New entrant, namely Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals will join the retentions including including new entrants like Balrampur Chini Mills, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), REC, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), Manappuram Finance, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance and India Cements.



FPIs buy shares worth Rs 1,939 crore

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs turned net buyers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 1,938.57 crore on Friday. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 164.42 crore. Overseas investors have pulled out Rs 4,768 crore from Indian equities in the month of September so far.



Rupee falls 13 paise against dollar

The rupee fell 13 paise to settle at 83.16 against the US dollar on Friday, dragged down by rising crude oil prices and a strong greenback against major rivals overseas. However, a positive trend in domestic markets restricted the downside for the local unit, forex traders said.





