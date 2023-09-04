GIFT Nifty up 8 points: Asian markets, crude oil prices, dollar movement & more

Domestic stock indices are likely to open higher on Monday, tracking positive global cues. Select Asian markets were trading with mild gains, a few others observed a public holiday. US stocks ended mixed on Friday ahead of extended weekend holiday. Back home, all eyes would be on the IPO of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO that opens today for bidding. Here's what you should know before the Opening Bell:



Nifty outlook

Nifty has formed a double bottom formation on the daily and intraday charts, which indicates a strong possibility of a fresh uptrend rally from the current level. A long bullish candle on the daily chart also supports further uptrend from the current levels, said Amol Athawale, Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities.



"For bulls, 19,350 would act as a sacrosanct support level. Above the same, the index could rally till 19,575. The uptrend would be vulnerable below 19,350," he said.



GIFT Nifty signals a positive start

Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange traded 7.50 points, or 0.04 per cent, higher at 19,555, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market on Monday.



Asian stocks trade mostly up in early trade

Asian shares inched higher on Monday as markets wagered the Federal Reserve was done raising US interest rates, and on hopes the drip feed of policy stimulus from Beijing would be enough to stabilise the Chinese economy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.12 per cent. Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.30 per cent while China's Shanghai gained 0.41 per cent. Australia's ASX 200 jumped 0.58 per cent.



Oil prices nudge higher

Oil prices ticked up in Asian morning trade on Monday, as the sentiment was buoyed by positive China and US economic data, as well as expectations of ongoing crude supply cuts from major producers. Brent crude was up 17 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $88.72 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose 25 cents, roughly 0.3 per cent, to $85.80.



Dollar appreciates against yen

The relative outperformance of the US economy underpinned the dollar at 146.17 yen , not far from its recent 10-month peak of 147.37. The euro looked vulnerable at $1.0772 , just a whisker from its recent low and major support at $1.0765.



US stocks settle mixed

Wall Street stock indices settled for a mixed close and benchmark Treasury yields rebounded after a US jobs report showed an uptick in unemployment, cementing expectations that the Federal Reserve will let interest rates stand at its September meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115.8 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 34,837.71, the S&P 500 gained 8.11 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 4,515.77 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.15 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 14,031.82.



Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO

The initial public offering (IPO) of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering will open for subscription on Monday and conclude on Wednesday. The company is offering its shares in the Rs 93-98 price band with a lot size of 150 shares and its multiples thereafter. The company is looking to raise Rs 165 crore from its primary offering.



Stocks in F&O ban

Only one stock- Indiabulls Housing Finance- has been put under the F&O segment ban by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for Monday, September 4. Derivative contracts in a security are banned when it crosses 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). No new positions can be created in the derivative contracts of said security. This prohibition is lifted when the open interest in the stock drops below 80 per cent of the MWPL across exchanges.



FPIs buy shares worth Rs 2,295 crore

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs turned net buyers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 2,294.93 crore on Friday. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 487.94 crore.



Rupee recovers 8 paise against dollar

The rupee recovered 8 paise to close at 82.62 against the US dollar on Friday due to forex inflows and strong macro data. The domestic currency also found support from positive sentiment in equity markets while a stronger dollar and a spike in crude oil prices restricted gains.



