Here’s how HDFC Multi Cap and HDFC Balanced Advantage delivered stellar returns in 1 year

Over the past year, HDFC Multi Cap Fund has delivered returns of 29.69 per cent, while HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund has generated 24.91 per cent, making them top performers in their respective categories. In a recent interview with Business Today, Gopal Agrawal, Senior Fund Manager-Equities, HDFC Asset Management, spoke about the investment philosophy behind these funds and shared his perspectives on the current market conditions. Edited excerpts:

Business Today: Could you explain the investment philosophy and the core strategy behind your HDFC Multi Cap Fund and HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund?

Gopal Agrawal: For HDFC Multi Cap Fund, we follow a mix of top-down and bottom-up approaches, with a focus on companies that are likely to witness steady and secular growth and see a turnaround in profitability or have the potential of being re-rated. HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund endeavours to give the twin advantage of growth potential of equity and a strong foundation of debt. The investment framework is based on valuations, assessment of macro scenario and bottom-up assessment of investment opportunities.

Business Today: The benchmark equity index BSE Sensex has gained 12 per cent in the last one year till October 4. On the other hand, the BSE SmallCap and BSE MidCap indices have rallied 30 per cent and 27 per cent, respectively, during the same period. What are your projections for the market considering the ongoing rally in the domestic stock market?

Gopal Agrawal: While most segments of the equity market are trading at relatively expensive valuations, it will not be fair to paint the entire space with the same brush. As things stand, large-cap valuations seem to be better placed than mid- and small-caps from a risk-reward perspective. At a broader level, while Indian equities are trading at a premium to MSCI EM, as they do more often than not, the premium is much closer to the long-term average than it was say a year ago. In the foreseeable future though, the higher-for-longer interest rate environment could exert some pressure on valuation multiples, with stock-selection and asset allocation being quite critical for investors. From a long-term standpoint, India’s growth story remains well and truly intact and long-term investors could do well to ignore any short-term volatility in equity markets.

Business Today: Across various mutual fund categories, which types would be suitable investments for the next five years?

Gopal Agrawal: The suitability of different categories of MFs would differ from one investor to another. It could be a function of the existing asset class mix, risk appetite, investment horizon, etc. At a broad level though, a mix of flexi-cap funds, multi-cap funds, large and mid-cap funds could be the core component of their portfolio. Additionally, investors could take some exposure to small-cap funds, preferably through SIPs. From an asset allocation standpoint, funds like balanced advantage funds and multi asset funds could provide a one-stop solution for asset allocation needs of investors.

Business Today: The BSE Realty index has soared 33 per cent in the last 12 months. Is it prudent to consider booking profits in this sector?

Gopal Agrawal: Even though policy rates have risen over the past year or so, housing affordability is still good. Improving affordability, rising employment, hybrid work models and rise in wealth due to the rise in stock markets, etc., is a tailwind for real estate. Also, we have seen sales momentum sustain in recent times, in spite of inflationary pressures and higher interest rates. Increased transparency on account of RERA has also renewed buyer confidence. Going forward, while structural tailwinds favour the sector, recent strong returns mean that the upside could be limited in the short term.

Business Today: What is your advice to new investors in the market?

Gopal Agrawal: While it is difficult to give a generalised one-size-fits-all advice, newcomers should not get carried away by recent rally in equities and continue to stick to tenets of sound research, patience, Long-term perspective and diversification which could help in doing well in equity markets. Sharp outperformance or underperformance in equities in the short run can play on newcomers’ emotions and there could be a tendency to deviate from time-tested fundamental principles. This is something one should be wary of.

