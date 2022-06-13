Here's why Sensex tumbled over 1,400 points and rupee hit its all-time low today

Indian stock markets opened in red on Monday, with the BSE S&P Sensex tumbling over 1,400 points to reach 52,860 level, and, on the other hand, the rupee too hit an all-time-low of Rs 78.15 against the US dollar, on stronger demand for the latter. But the bad news isn't over. According to analysts from UBS AG, Nomura Holdings, etc., the Indian currency may drop further to between Rs 79 to Rs 81 per dollar over the next few months. According to many experts, India’s decline in foreign exchange reserve by Rs 30.6 crore in June could also have been a key reason behind the depreciation of the domestic currency.

“Currently, global forces are probably pushing the rupee to depreciate. So, I think we ourselves are looking at rupee somewhere close to 79 by the end of this fiscal year, and a lot depends on where we see the political, geopolitical crisis shaping up," said Yuvika Singhal, economist at QuantEco research.

Moreover, the Monday morning bloodbath seen on the Dalal Street, along with the fall of the rupee, have various other contributing factors. First one being the US inflation which has accelerated to 8.6 per cent, the highest in the last 40 years. This inflation data has made it clear that US Fed will be going for more aggressive rate hikes to tame inflation, thereby weighing on markets and investors.

As per Pronab Sen, the ex-chief statistician of India, one shouldn't worry too much about the depreciating value of the rupee. Instead, according to him, one ought to immediately tame in the market volatility.

“Rupee depreciation is not a big concern as of now; we should mentally be prepared for the rupee to depreciate. I think, rupee should be allowed to depreciate but volatility needs to be curbed because volatility creates uncertainty. And uncertainty is bad for any economic system. So, RBI should not focus on managing value of rupee but should focus on managing volatility,” Sen pointed out.

According to a poll by Reuters, the US Fed is likely to hike its key interest rate by 50 basis points in June and July. Also, as per many experts, another big factor contributing to the present weaker market sentiments is the ongoing volatility in the oil market. Both Brent Crude and WTI Crude slipped 1.4 per cent to trade at $120 per barrel and $118 per barrel, respectively. In addition, India’s retail inflation, which is also above the RBI target, is spooking the investors in the market.

India will release retail inflation figures for the month of May today. According to a Reuter's poll, economists expect the consumer price index (CPI) to slip 7.10 per cent in May from 7.7 per cent in April. They expect the May CPI to be in the range of 6.7 per cent to 8.3 per cent. After the central bank lifted its interest rates by 50 basis points last week, they expect inflation to remain above its 6 per cent upper tolerance band until December this year.

“The investment in oil exploration has not happened that is why we are seeing structural deficit and that is a big reason for the oil prices going up. In my assessment if Russia-Ukraine crisis is brought under control , the crude oil price will stablise for some time and will come down to $ 90-95 per barrel but if the situation does not improve then the prices are going to go up in medium to long term, “ said Naresh Taneja, a leading energy expert from India.

Many economists and experts also say that there is no scope for inflation to cool down now, and according to them inflation in India will go up to 8 per cent and then will start coming down. But amid economic dynamics changing on a daily basis, it is difficult to predict anything, only time will tell where the global and Indian economy is headed to.

