How India's big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala remains bullish, and a look at his portfolio and investing journey

India's ace investor and Dalal Street veteran is famous for his words of wisdom and candid verve. Speaking at the 19th edition of the India Today Conclave 2021, big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said, "It is not that India's time will come. Hamara time aayega nahin, hamara time aa gaya hai. Our time has arrived." He was bullish in May 2020 and still remains very bullish on India.



He said that when you take a risk, you should be conscious of it and where there is a risk, there is opportunity. "There is the same sign in Chinese for crisis and opportunity," he added.

Recently, Tata Group stocks Titan Company and Tata Motors, which are also a part of his gleaming portfolio, were on a roll and surged to new highs.



After hitting a record high, Titan became the second Tata Group firm to touch Rs 2 lakh crore market capitalisation. The company reported a strong recovery in demand in the July-September quarter.



Tata Motors has been his largest investment in the past 15 months. Speaking exclusively with Business Today TV's Udayan Mukherjee, the billionaire market maven said that Tata Motors' foray into the electric vehicles segment will boost the stock going ahead.



Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made nearly Rs 1,125 crore on these two stocks in a single day. The star investor of the Indian stock market shared that his stock buying decisions are solely based on the risk-reward ratios.

However, according to the shareholding pattern on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the billionaire investor has reduced his stake in both companies of Tata Group. "I sell for three reasons. If earnings have peaked or the PE (price to earnings ratio) has peaked or I feel I can get a better investment [opportunity elsewhere]. Otherwise, I don't sell generally," he said.



Apart from Tata's big shots, some of his other biggest stakes are held in companies like Aptech Limited, NCC Limited, Mandhana Retail Ventures, Nazara Technologies, Ralis India, Agro Tech Foods Limited, and Va Tech Wabag Limited.



He also bought the shares of the state-owned Canara Bank, as the shareholding pattern of the lender for the September quarter shows on the BSE website. The filing shows Jhunjhunwala bought a 1.6 per cent stake or 2,90,97,400 shares of the bank.



This is a fresh investment by Jhunjhunwala, whose name was not there in the list of big shareholders in the previous shareholders' data. Like many other big investors, Jhunjhunwala is also bullish on state-owned banks.



While the majority of his investments are growing and glowing, a few of them failed to match the sizzling performance of his portfolio. For instance, shares of SAIL have given negative return in July to September 2021 quarter.



He bought 1.39 per cent stake in the PSU during the April-June quarter. As he rightly said, "The quest to learn is a journey. It is not a destination. I have learned a lot, but I am still learning every day."



Speaking on Tata's successful bid for Air India, he said it gives the stock market confidence that the government's divestment plan is on track. He also added that around 10-12 companies are likely to be divested till March 2022. There is a lot of interest from potential buyers and bidders for companies like BPCL, LIC, Container Corporation of India, and the Shipping Corporation of India.



Ace investor pointed out that if the correction happens, there will be sideways or circular correction wherein a section of stocks may correct while another section might rise further. Taking his bullishness to next level, he said that Sensex will hit 5 lakh one day.

Will Sensex reach such a historic mark? Well, like you, me, and big bull, nobody is likely to time the stock markets! For now, let us keep investing in good quality stocks and be patient. As Warren Buffett rightly said, "The stock market is a device to transfer money from the impatient to the patient."