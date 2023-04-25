'If US has Mandi, India has Modi,' says investor Vijay Kedia

While retaining his bullish view on the domestic equity market, Mumbai-based investor Vijay Kedia believes that infrastructure push by the government, GST and PLI (production-linked incentive) schemes have started showing fruits in the economy.

His views came at a time when there is talk of a slowdown in the developed markets including the US. Kedia said, “If there is a Mandi (slowdown) in the US then we have Modi-led pragmatic policies to tackle the situation. That’s why the benchmark equity index is just 5-6 per cent away from its all-time high despite the ongoing uncertainties in the global markets.”

The 30-share index BSE Sensex traded at 60,171 in the morning trade on April 25. The index scaled an all-time high of 63,583 on December 1, 2022. Kedia thinks that the market is prepping for new highs.

“I think the slowdown is discounted by the market. If there will be a recession, it will be mild. Bull will be in action soon,” the seasoned investor said who is holding shares worth over Rs 820 crore in the domestic equity markets.

Data available with Trendlyne showed that the investor held more than a 1 per cent stake in companies like Patel Engineering, Precision Camshafts, Affordable Robotic & Automation, Atul Auto, Nuland Laboratories and Vaibhav Global, among others.

He further believes that any further rate hike by the US Fed may not impact the Indian equity market. “US Fed has already seen the effect of rate hikes in the form of bank crisis,” the market maven said adding the Fed may roll back interest rate hikes by year-end.

Sharing his views on the banking sector, Kedia said that the next 2-3 years will be good for lenders. However, investors should adopt a stock-specific approach in the banking sector. On the other hand, the founder and managing director of Kedia Securities does not see any opportunity in the information technology space for the next 3-6 months. “Any recovery in the US economy and market may open opportunity for investors in the IT sector,” Kedia said adding IT stocks may not fall much from here.

