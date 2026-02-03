Business Today
India-US trade deal effect: Rupee opens 111 paise higher amid positive sentiment 

The rally in rupee was caused by India–US trade deal that lifted sentiment in the forex market.

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Feb 3, 2026 9:23 AM IST
India-US trade deal effect: Rupee opens 111 paise higher amid positive sentiment Rupee rises against US dollar

The Indian rupee opened 111 paise higher at 90.40 on Tuesday against the US dollar compared to Monday’s close of 91.51. The rally in rupee was caused by India–US trade deal that lifted sentiment in the forex market. 

On Monday, the rupee gained 42 paise to close at 91.51 (provisional) against the US dollar. With today's rally, rupee has pared losses on a year-to-date basis. The Indian currency is down just 0.56% in 2026 and lost 4.55% in a year. 

 Meanwhile,  domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty zoomed in early trade on Tuesday. Sensex jumped 2375.07 points, or 2.91%, to 84,041.53. The NSE Nifty advanced 723 points, or 2.88%, to 25,811.40.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 3, 2026 9:15 AM IST
