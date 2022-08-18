Indian stock market and the curious case of flip-flopping FPIs

The Indian stock markets are not entirely out of the woods as macroeconomic and geopolitical risks continue but foreign investors seem to have changed their stance – at least in the near-term.

Or what else would explain their net buying of $4.6 billion in the current month till August 17. This assumes significance as this is the first instance of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) buying Indian stocks in a significant quantum since in nearly a year.

Foreign investors were net sellers for nine consecutive months starting October 2021. Last month, there was a pause in selling with FPIs ending July as net buyers but only for a paltry $618 million.

While August is yet to end, if the month-to-date numbers are anything to go by, then this is the highest monthly quantum of net buy since December 2020 when overseas investors bought stocks worth $8.4 billion.

More importantly, the abrupt reversal is interesting as it comes close on the heels of a nine-month selling streak by FPIs that saw shares worth over $33 billion being sold between October 2021 and June 2022.

It was the longest selling streak by FPIs since the Global Financial Crisis of 2008 when such investors were net sellers for seven months starting May. The cumulative net selling in 2008, however, was much lower at $9.71 billion when compared to the latest bout of selling.

Highest monthly quantum of net buy by FPIs since December 2020/Design: Pragati Srivastava

The renewed interest by FPIs also comes at a time when the markets are also gaining ground – July saw the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gaining nearly 8.6 per cent and in the current month till August 17, the index is up 4.7 per cent.

The July gains came on the back of three consecutive months of falls with June alone accounting for a dip of 9.5 per cent.

Interestingly, in a recent interaction with Business Today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, had said that FPI selling might reverse by the end of the first half of the current financial year as clarity would emerge on the full impact of inflation on corporate earnings.

“H2FY23 also marks the start of festive season which could bring the demand back and revive the economy. Inflation might also peak out by that time while Central Banks might get over with the aggressive rate hike cycle.

All these factors can lead to FII flows returning back,” said Khemka.

However, while FPIs may have turned net buyers for the time being and benchmark indices may well be staging a smart rally, there is still a lingering concern in the market related to inflation and rising interest rate regime that could affect the domestic consumption story.

Market experts are still holding on to their cautious stance or a ‘wait and watch’ approach to see how concerns related to a possible global economic slowdown plays out in the months to come.

