Investor wealth jumps Rs 3L cr as Sensex climbs over 800 pts; Nifty tops 17,550; Adani Enterprises up 14%

Domestic stocks rose sharply in Friday's trade, led by gains in banks, metals, financials and energy stocks. The BSE Sensex rose over 800 points while the NSE barometer Nifty hit above-17,550 level. At 1.12 pm, the 30-pack Sensex was up 804 points or 1.36 per cent at 59,713. The NSE benchmark jumped 240 points or 1.39 per cent at 17,562. Such was the rise in the domestic bourses that over Rs 3 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) was generated. A strong and continued recovery in Adani Group stocks helped investors to look beyond the interest rate hike fears. Foreign investors turning into buyers after a six-session halt also buoyed sentiments.

Here's a look at today's market rise in numbers:

Investor wealth jumps Rs 3.14 lakh crore

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, rose Rs 3.14 lakh crore to Rs 263.13 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 259.99 lakh crore recorded yesterday. Frontline stocks such as Reliance Industries, HDFC twins (HDFC and HDFC Bank) and Larsen and Toubro (L&T) contributed to the rise.

51 stocks hit 52-week high levels on BSE

As many as 51 stocks hit their 52-week high levels today. BSE stocks such as Equitas Small Finance Bank, Finolex Cables, Jindal Stainless and Procter & Gamble Health hit their respective one-year low levels.

2,177 stocks in the green

Out of 3,526 stocks, 2,177 stocks were seen advancing. 1,218 stocks were declining while 131 stocks remained unchanged.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Union Bank & JSW Energy zoom up to 14.48%

Stocks such as Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Union Bank, JSW Energy, UCO Bank, Angel One, Macrotech Developers, Ambuja Cements, Indian Bank, Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank jumped as much as 14.48 per cent.

Energy & bank stocks among top gainers

For Sensex, the major constituents that pulled the index higher were Reliance, HDFC twins, L&T, SBI, ICICI Bank, ITC, Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank. RIL, HDFC twins and L&T alone contributed positively to over 350-point climb.

On NSE, 14 out of 15 sub-indices were seen trading in the green. Nifty PSU Bank outperformed the NSE index by rising 5.19 per cent.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased Rs 12,770.81 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Thursday, while domestic investors bought about Rs 2,128.80 crore worth of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

