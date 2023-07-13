Market at all-time high! Sensex jumps over 500 points; Nifty tops above 19,500; Zen Technologies, Lloyds Steels surge up to 13%

Indian equity benchmarks rose sharply in early deals on Thursday to hit their all-time high levels, led by gains in banks, financials, metals, technology, automobile and energy stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack soared more than 500 points to hit its all-time high of 65,939, while the broader NSE Nifty moved over 150 points to scale a fresh lifetime peak of 19,540. Mid- and small-cap shares were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 moved 0.32 per cent higher and small-cap climbed 0.56 per cent.

On the global front, Asian markets advanced today, tracking an overnight rise in Wall Street. US equities closed higher after the US consumer price index for June logged the smallest rise in over two years.

"The ongoing global rally in stock markets will get a further mild boost from the latest US consumer inflation for June which has come at 3 per cent, better than market expectation of 3.1 per cent. Importantly, core inflation has dipped below 5 per cent. This is clear indication that the disinflation process is on in the US and might persuade the Fed to pause once again in the July 26 rate decision. This is an important positive global cue," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Back home, better June quarter results from IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also helped to push the indices higher.

14 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the green. Sub-indexes Nifty Bank, Nifty, Financial Services, Nifty Metal, Nifty Auto and Nifty Oil & Gas were outperforming the NSE platform by rising as much as 0.68 per cent, 0.76 per cent, 0.90 per cent, 0.79 per cent and 0.34 per cent, respectively. Only Nifty Consumer Durables was last seen trading lower, shedding 0.04 per cent.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 1,242 crore worth of Indian equities on a net basis in the previous session, while domestic investors bought Rs 437 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

On the stock-specific front, Hindalco was the top gainer in the Nifty pack as the stock gained 2.01 per cent to trade at Rs 433.40. HDFC Life, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel and TCS rose up to 1.98 per cent.

In contrast, HCL Tech, PowerGrid, Sun Pharma, Maruti and Coal India were among the top laggards.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,930 shares were advancing while 783 were declining on BSE.

On BSE, index heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and TCS were among the major contributors to the rise.

Also, Zen Technologies, Lloyds Steels, Primo Chemicals and Poly Medicure surged up to 12.61 per cent. In contrast, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility, Federal Bank and Prestige slipped up to 9.43 per cent.

Nifty outlook

"A bearish engulfing candle yesterday to follow a shooting star on the previous day keeps the bearish signals intact, but the close back above 19,380, that has continued to be in our radar as an important pivot, suggests that bulls have not yet let go. This amplifies the risk of volatility and as yesterday, we would have to wait for a clean break above 19,500 to follow upswings aiming 19,660. That said, we would also be prepared to play the 19,230-19,125-19,085 moves, should there be difficulty to float above 19,420," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

