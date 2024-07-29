Market in numbers: Sensex hits record high, FII buying, investors gain and more

Sensex and Nifty hit record highs on Monday backed by Q1 earnings amid positive global cues. Sensex zoomed 417 pts to a record 81,749 and Nifty gained 146 pts to 24,980 in early deals on Monday. This is second straight session of gains for the Indian benchmark indices.

Here's a look at today's market rally in numbers:

Sensex stocks in green

15 Sensex stocks were trading in the green. NTPC, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cements, L&T and Infosys led the gains on Sensex, rising up to 2.76% in early deals. Titan, Airtel, ITC and PowerGrid were the top losers falling up to 1.33%.

Investors gain Rs 3.5 lakh crore

Market cap of BSE-listed firms climbed Rs 3.57 lakh crore to Rs 460.49 lakh crore against Rs 456.92 lakh crore on Friday.

242 stocks hit 52-week highs on BSE

As many as 242 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 10 shares hit their 52-week lows on BSE in early deals on Monday.

Market breadth in green

Of 3341 stocks, 2421 stocks were trading in the green. Around 791 stocks were trading in the red while 126 stocks remained unchanged.

Banking, capital goods top gainers

Banking, capital goods and oil and gas indices rose 533 points, 793 pts and 307 pts on BSE, respectively.

Upper circuits higher than lower circuits

Around 223 stocks hit their higher circuits as the stock market rallied in the early morning session. On the other hand, 63 shares hit their lower circuit limits.

Midcap, smallcap indices gain

BSE midcap index gained 215 pts to 47,922, signaling bullishness in the broader market. On the BSE, small cap stocks index rose 548 pts to 54,842 level.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors bought Rs 2546 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Friday, while domestic investors bought Rs 2774 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Previous session

Benchmark indices ended higher on Friday. Sensex closed 1293 points higher at 81,332 and Nifty gained 428 points to 24,834.